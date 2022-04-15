Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Forbes Billionaires, Youngest Mariachi Singer: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Current readers also gravitated to a story about Texans crossing into New Mexico in big numbers to purchase legal weed.

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio’s Mateo Lopez, age 7, is the "Mariachi Kid." - INSTAGRAM / ELMATEOLOPEZ
Instagram / elmateolopez
San Antonio’s Mateo Lopez, age 7, is the "Mariachi Kid."
There was plenty of nutzo news this week, but it seems like Current readers gravitated to the positive.

Our two most-read news stories were about three high-profile San Antonians landing on Forbes' annual list of the richest people in the world and a 7-year-old Alamo City boy with very pinchable cheeks earning the world record for being the youngest professional mariachi singer.

In seeking out other positive news, plenty of folks also gravitated to our fifth-most-read story, which was about how many Texans fed up with the state's foot dragging on marijuana reform are crossing into New Mexico to buy it legally.

10. Update: Camp Bullis wildfire on San Antonio's far North Side now 70% contained

9. J. Balvin postpones José Tour, which was slated to kick off at San Antonio's AT&T Center next week

8. San Antonio approves $562,500 in tax breaks for DeLorean car startup despite lack of track record

7. Former engineer at San Antonio's SwRI hit with federal charges, including supplying data to China

6. Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

5. After New Mexico legalizes weed, Texans are crossing the border to buy there

4. Downtown San Antonio’s Smoke BBQ hosting rappers T.I., Baby Bash for April 20 anniversary party

3. San Antonio man who took plea deal over Jan. 6 riot now found guilty of federal firearms charge

2. San Antonio boy lands world record for being the youngest-ever professional mariachi singer

1. Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

