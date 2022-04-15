Forbes Billionaires, Youngest Mariachi Singer: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Instagram / elmateolopez
San Antonio’s Mateo Lopez, age 7, is the "Mariachi Kid."
readers gravitated to the positive.
Our two most-read news stories were about three high-profile San Antonians landing on Forbes' annual list of the richest people in the world and a 7-year-old Alamo City boy with very pinchable cheeks earning the world record for being the youngest professional mariachi singer.
In seeking out other positive news, plenty of folks also gravitated to our fifth-most-read story, which was about how many Texans fed up with the state's foot dragging on marijuana reform are crossing into New Mexico to buy it legally.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.