Former Bexar County jailer gets to five years probation for striking inmate with his handcuffs

Eduardo Sanchez, 24, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

By on Sat, May 13, 2023 at 9:52 am

The exterior of the Bexar County Jail as seen from the front. - Courtesy of Bexar County
Courtesy of Bexar County
The exterior of the Bexar County Jail as seen from the front.
A former Bexar County jailer has received five years probation for assaulting and injuring an inmate, KSAT reports.

A grand jury charged Eduardo Sanchez, 24, with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury for striking an inmate while he was on duty in May 2020, according to the station. He was fired from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office following the charges.

On Friday, a Bexar County district judge granted Sanchez probation and deferred adjudication rather than a jail sentence, according to KSAT.

Sanchez's charge stemmed from a struggle to subdue an unruly inmate, the station reports, citing a statement from Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The jailer reportedly punched the inmate with a pair of handcuffs, injuring one of his eyes.

