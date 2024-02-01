LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Former Bexar Sheriff's Office corporal gets 15 years in murder case

Giovanni Ceja was convicted of striking and killing a man with a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 9:23 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Giovanni Ceja, 31, was extradited to California last year to face charges. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Giovanni Ceja, 31, was extradited to California last year to face charges.
Former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office corporal Giovanni Ceja has been sentenced to 15 years to life in a second-degree murder case in California, KSAT reports.

Ceja, 31, was convicted of striking and killing a man on Aug. 7, 2023, while driving a borrowed vehicle on a highway in Riverside County, California, and fleeing the scene, the TV station reports, citing a statement from Riverside's district attorney.

Ceja reportedly returned to work in San Antonio. However, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office contacted BCSO on Aug. 14, saying it had a murder warrant for the corporal in the death of 38-year-old Gilberto Sotelo, KSAT reports.

After his arrest, Ceja was extradited to California to face charges in the case. He was a five-year BCSO veteran before he resigned..

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pro-Palestinian protesters crash San Antonio Mayor's Dream Ball

By Michael Karlis

Security escorts a protester out of the Mayor's Dream Ball on Saturday.

'Take Back Our Border' convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass

By Michael Karlis

A migrant couple seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road in Eagle Pass, Texas, to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

San Antonio police arrest man accused of hitting woman in viral video

By Michael Karlis

The two SAPD officers served began serving their suspensions in November.

San Antonio has 19th-highest STD rates in the nation, according to new study

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio recorded 1,178 STD cases per 100,000 people, according to new federal data.

Also in News

Glitch in financial aid form is keeping students with immigrant parents from applying for college grants

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Diana Almaraz with her mother Guillermina in their home in Fort Worth on Jan. 28, 2024. Almaraz, 17, struggled to file her application for financial student aid because of a technical error that prevents parents without a Social Security number to verify their identity.

Federal complaint faults Texas Medicaid software glitches for removal errors

By Madaleine Rubin, The Texas Tribune

Usually, Texans enrolled in Medicaid — the joint federal-and-state funded insurance program for low-income individuals — are evaluated every year to determine whether they still qualify for insurance.

Under Ken Paxton, Texas’ civil Medicaid fraud unit is falling apart

By Vianna Davila, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Nearly two-thirds of the lawyers for Texas’ Civil Medicaid Fraud Division have quit under Attorney General Ken Paxton, which former staffers say will leave the elite unit less equipped to weed out fraud and abuse in the Medicaid system.

Texas ranks as the nation's most Stanley Cup-obsessed state

By Michael Karlis

One in 50 Texans Google search for the highly sought product every month, according to the study.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us