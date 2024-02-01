Former Bexar Sheriff's Office corporal gets 15 years in murder case

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
Giovanni Ceja, 31, was extradited to California last year to face charges.
Former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office corporal Giovanni Ceja has been sentenced to 15 years to life in a second-degree murder case in California, KSAT reports
.
Ceja, 31, was convicted of striking and killing a man on Aug. 7, 2023, while driving a borrowed vehicle on a highway in Riverside County, California, and fleeing the scene, the TV station reports, citing a statement from Riverside's district attorney.
Ceja reportedly returned to work in San Antonio. However, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office contacted BCSO on Aug. 14, saying it had a murder warrant for the corporal in the death of 38-year-old Gilberto Sotelo, KSAT reports.
After his arrest, Ceja was extradited to California to face charges in the case. He was a five-year BCSO veteran before he resigned..
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed