Former San Antonio-area congressman Will Hurd ends presidential campaign

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Then-presidential hopeful Will Hurd speaks during an Iowa campaign event.
Well, that didn't last long.
Former San Antonio and South Texas congressman Will Hurd has pulled the plug on his 2024 presidential campaign after launching it just four months ago. A former CIA officer who frequently struck a bipartisan tone, Hurd tried to distinguish himself in the race by calling out Republican frontrunner Donald Trump as a threat to Democracy.
Ultimately, that stance proved unpopular with a GOP base still enamored with the former president and reality show star, even as he faces a tsunami of felony criminal charges. Hurd, for example, faced boos
at a Republican political event in Iowa this summer when he said Trump was running for a second term to "stay out of prison.”
“While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden,” Hurd said in a statement
.
Given his lower political profile than primary candidates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, Hurd was always considered a long shot candidate. The Bexar County Republican failed to qualify
for both primary debates and he's regularly polled at less than 1%
.
In his statement, Hurd said he's throwing his support behind Haley based on her foreign policy expertise.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed