BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Former San Antonio-area congressman Will Hurd ends presidential campaign

Hurd, who called Donald Trump a threat to democracy, failed to qualify for both GOP primary debates.

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 9:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Then-presidential hopeful Will Hurd speaks during an Iowa campaign event. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Then-presidential hopeful Will Hurd speaks during an Iowa campaign event.
Well, that didn't last long.

Former San Antonio and South Texas congressman Will Hurd has pulled the plug on his 2024 presidential campaign after launching it just four months ago. A former CIA officer who frequently struck a bipartisan tone, Hurd tried to distinguish himself in the race by calling out Republican frontrunner Donald Trump as a threat to Democracy.

Ultimately, that stance proved unpopular with a GOP base still enamored with the former president and reality show star, even as he faces a tsunami of felony criminal charges. Hurd, for example, faced boos at a Republican political event in Iowa this summer when he said Trump was running for a second term to "stay out of prison.”

“While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden,” Hurd said in a statement.

Given his lower political profile than primary candidates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, Hurd was always considered a long shot candidate. The Bexar County Republican failed to qualify for both primary debates and he's regularly polled at less than 1%.

In his statement, Hurd said he's throwing his support behind Haley based on her foreign policy expertise.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Group of Texas tourists trapped in Israel following Saturday's attacks

By Michael Karlis

The group was on an excursion operated by Mejdi Tours, which offers visits to cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Report: Top Texas right-wing activist met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes for 7 hours

By Sanford Nowlin

Jonathan Strickland, a former Texas House member turned conservative power broker, reportedly met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes for hours at a Fort Worth office.

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt again named one of nation's richest people

By Brandon Rodriguez

Charles Butt has once again been named one of the richest people in the country.

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Also in News

Texas teachers grapple with their raises caught up in voucher fight

By Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Protesters hold signs and chant during a rally against school vouchers at the Texas Capitol on Oct. 7, 2023. Hundreds gathered to protest two days before a special lawmaking session on vouchers and other topics, slated to begin Monday.

Group of Texas tourists trapped in Israel following Saturday's attacks

By Michael Karlis

The group was on an excursion operated by Mejdi Tours, which offers visits to cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Report: Top Texas right-wing activist met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes for 7 hours

By Sanford Nowlin

Jonathan Strickland, a former Texas House member turned conservative power broker, reportedly met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes for hours at a Fort Worth office.

Updated COVID-19 shot slowly rolls out in Texas, but access is spotty

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Linda Murphy pulls up doses of the Pfizer vaccine into syringes at a clinic organized by the Travis County Mobile Vaccine Collaborative at Rodriguez Elementary School on July 28, 2021.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us