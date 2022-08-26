Former San Antonio-area teacher gets 20 years in prison on child porn charges

Shutterstock
Mark Anthony Rodriguez, 56, was caught in possession of thousand of pornographic images of minors during a raid on his home in 2019.
A former teacher with the Southside Independent School District was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday on charges of possession of child pornography.
Mark Anthony Rodriguez, 56, was caught in possession of thousands of pornographic images of minors after authorities raided his home, according to the U.S. Department of Justice
. That search turned up three devices containing around 4,700 images and 384 videos of child pornography, the feds report.
During a 2019 bench trial, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery found Rodriguez guilty of one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and three other counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Justice Department.
Rodriguez received his prison sentence and was ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution to fourteen separate victims during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, according to federal officials.
“During his sentencing, Rodriguez acknowledged that his job was to be a protector, not a predator, of children,” Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan said in a written statement. “He failed. The justice system has now held him accountable. We are proud of the work our office and law enforcement partners do to combat this blight on our communities.”
Rodriguez's sentencing comes after a teacher at Judson ISD's Wagner High School was arrested
in April on allegations of possessing child pornography.
“[Homeland Security Investigations] San Antonio remains committed in identifying individuals distributing child pornography on the internet,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee said in a statement. “Identifying and investigating those who prey on our most vulnerable population, especially those individuals that hold positions of public trust, remains a top priority for HSI.”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.