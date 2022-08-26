Former San Antonio-area teacher gets 20 years in prison on child porn charges

The sentencing comes months after a Judson ISD teacher was arrested on similar allegations.

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 4:23 pm

Mark Anthony Rodriguez, 56, was caught in possession of thousand of pornographic images of minors during a raid on his home in 2019. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Mark Anthony Rodriguez, 56, was caught in possession of thousand of pornographic images of minors during a raid on his home in 2019.
A former teacher with the Southside Independent School District was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday on charges of possession of child pornography.

Mark Anthony Rodriguez, 56, was caught in possession of thousands of pornographic images of minors after authorities raided his home, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. That search turned up three devices containing around 4,700 images and 384 videos of child pornography, the feds report.

During a 2019 bench trial, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery found Rodriguez guilty of one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and three other counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Justice Department.

Rodriguez received his prison sentence and was ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution to fourteen separate victims during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, according to federal officials.

“During his sentencing, Rodriguez acknowledged that his job was to be a protector, not a predator, of children,” Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan said in a written statement. “He failed. The justice system has now held him accountable. We are proud of the work our office and law enforcement partners do to combat this blight on our communities.”

Rodriguez's sentencing comes after a teacher at Judson ISD's Wagner High School was arrested in April on allegations of possessing child pornography.

“[Homeland Security Investigations] San Antonio remains committed in identifying individuals distributing child pornography on the internet,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee said in a statement. “Identifying and investigating those who prey on our most vulnerable population, especially those individuals that hold positions of public trust, remains a top priority for HSI.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market

News Slideshows

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market

News Slideshows

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio home for sale comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond
Former San Antonio Spurs player LaMarcus Aldridge's one-time home is back on the market

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge's former San Antonio home is back on the market

Trending

Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

By Michael Karlis

The woman can be seen reaching into her bag before threatening to shoot one of the people filming her tirade.

Lady Gaga says she hopes state will 'go blue' during Texas concert

By Michael Karlis

Lady Gaga performing at Arena Birmingham as part of a 2018 tour.

San Antonio-area school district among the most equitable in the state, according to study

By Michael Karlis

Overall, Texas came in at No. 24 when it came to equitability in public schools.

San Antonio named as one of the best cities for thrifting, beating out Austin

By Michael Karlis

With multiple locations, Texas Thrift is one of the many Alamo City spots offering second-hand bargains.

Also in News

CityScrapes: San Antonio's new minor league ballpark proposal is about land, not sports

By Heywood Sanders

Graham Weston's interests may well not be the best interests of the city and its citizens, or even the best way to boost downtown.

Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

By Michael Karlis

The woman can be seen reaching into her bag before threatening to shoot one of the people filming her tirade.

Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Police form a line to prevent protesters from walking down Third Street at a rally for abortion rights in Austin on June 26.

Biden administration can’t force Texas hospitals to provide emergency abortions, judge rules

By Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators hold signs during a San Antonio protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, a federal judge in Texas said the Biden administration can't force hospitals here to perform emergency abortions.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us