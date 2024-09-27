TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Former San Antonio councilman Clayton Perry joins race to replace Mayor Ron

Perry made national headlines after being charged with a DWI hit-and-run accident in 2022.

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 5:49 pm

District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was placed on probation last year after hit-and-run and DWI charges.
Courtesy Photo / Bexar County Sheriff's Office
District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was placed on probation last year after hit-and-run and DWI charges.
Former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry — you know, the guy who snagged a DWI charge after a 2022 head-on collision — is officially throwing his hat in the ring to replace termed-out Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

No, this isn't satire.

The San Antonio Report first broke the news Friday afternoon after District 8 Councilman and mayoral candidate Manny Pelaez let the big news slip.

“I like Clayton Perry ... I don’t think he should run should be running for mayor,” Pelaez told the Report. “But that’s his right. We’ll still be friends when I beat him.”

Those are big words from Pelaez, who's currently polling with 5% of the vote, according to a UTSA poll released earlier this week.

It’s also probably worth mentioning that Pelaez was the member of council who urged others on the dais to remove language calling for Perry’s resignation during a special hearing following the councilman's accident.

Perry drew national attention after he allegedly fled the scene of a November 2022 hit-and-run in Northeast San Antonio. Authorities believe the crash happened after he slurped down 14 alcoholic drinks at the Evil Olive, police records show.

Perry was later charged in connection with the incident, receiving 12 months probation and 24 hours community service.

The former District 10 Councilman grabbed more headlines after it was alleged that he was also dating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s former mistress.

Nonetheless, Perry told the Express-News on Friday that he’s “in it to win it,” adding that he’s a changed man.

“I did everything required, plus more,” Perry told the daily. “Sure, there’s going to be people that will disagree with me, no matter what. But San Antonio is a compassionate city — and I have found that. I still have tons of support in District 10 and across San Antonio.”

Perry joins a crowded field of candidates, which also includes District 9 Councilman John Courage, tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano and District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, among others. District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda also is said to be mulling a run.

One thing is for sure: this mayoral election cycle will be one to remember.

Stay tuned.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

