Former San Antonio Mayor gets blowback on Twitter for suggesting Biden not run in 2024

An ABC-Washington Post poll from last week showed former President Donald Trump, a Republican, with a 48%-45% advantage over Biden, the Democratic incumbent.
“It’s the general consensus that Dems are content with Biden in a Trump rematch. But this poll undermines Biden’s central argument for renomination,” tweeted Castro, who sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. “Two years is forever and it’s just one poll, but if he’s fairing this poorly after a string of wins, that should be worrisome.”
Twitter users piled on Castro — a one-time Secretary of Housing and Urban Development now working as an MSNBC commentator — and accused him of disloyalty for badmouthing Biden.
It’s the general consensus that Dems are content with Biden in a Trump rematch. But this poll undermines Biden’s central argument for re-nomination.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 6, 2023
Two years is forever and it’s just one poll, but if he’s faring this poorly after a string of wins, that should be worrisome. https://t.co/n57XDeGtIe
"It's no wonder you were not selected for Biden's cabinet," user THEE Kim Taylor responded. "Poor judgment all around and clearly not a team player."
Twitter user Michael Dobozy questioned the accuracy of the poll, adding that Castro's response to it will prove "embarrassing for you in about a year."
This is truly disappointing. It's no wonder you were not selected for Biden's cabinet. Poor judgment all around and clearly not a team player.— THEE Kimberly Taylor 💛 (@kimtfiu) February 6, 2023
Although the recent ABC-Washington Post poll showed Biden with an approval rating of 42% — his highest since April 2022 — ongoing issues including high inflation and a lack of affordable housing are leading some Dems, including Castro, to question whether the party should run another candidate in 2024.
The poll is garbage, and this tweet is going to be really embarrassing for you in about a year.— Michael Dobozy (@dobozysaurus) February 6, 2023
Even so, Biden has racked up some wins during his tenure, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the signing of the first major gun safety legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter