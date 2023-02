Former San Antonio Mayor gets blowback on Twitter for suggesting Biden not run in 2024

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons Some Twitter said they were disappointed former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro for his statement on Biden.

It’s the general consensus that Dems are content with Biden in a Trump rematch. But this poll undermines Biden’s central argument for re-nomination.



Two years is forever and it’s just one poll, but if he’s faring this poorly after a string of wins, that should be worrisome. https://t.co/n57XDeGtIe — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 6, 2023

This is truly disappointing. It's no wonder you were not selected for Biden's cabinet. Poor judgment all around and clearly not a team player. — THEE Kimberly Taylor 💛 (@kimtfiu) February 6, 2023

The poll is garbage, and this tweet is going to be really embarrassing for you in about a year. — Michael Dobozy (@dobozysaurus) February 6, 2023

Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro stirred up controversy on social media on Monday by suggesting President Joe Biden reconsider running again in 2024 due to poor polling numbers.An ABC-Washington Post poll from last week showed former President Donald Trump, a Republican, with a 48%-45% advantage over Biden, the Democratic incumbent.“It’s the general consensus that Dems are content with Biden in a Trump rematch. But this poll undermines Biden’s central argument for renomination,” tweeted Castro, who sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. “Two years is forever and it’s just one poll, but if he’s fairing this poorly after a string of wins, that should be worrisome.”Twitter users piled on Castro — a one-time Secretary of Housing and Urban Development now working as an MSNBC commentator — and accused him of disloyalty for badmouthing Biden."It's no wonder you were not selected for Biden's cabinet," user THEE Kim Taylor responded. "Poor judgment all around and clearly not a team player."Twitter user Michael Dobozy questioned the accuracy of the poll, adding that Castro's response to it will prove "embarrassing for you in about a year."Although the recent ABC-Washington Post poll showed Biden with an approval rating of 42% — his highest since April 2022 — ongoing issues including high inflation and a lack of affordable housing are leading some Dems, including Castro, to question whether the party should run another candidate in 2024.Even so, Biden has racked up some wins during his tenure, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the signing of the first major gun safety legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years