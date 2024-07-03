SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro urges Joe Biden to drop from the race

'Sadly, President Biden is not the campaigner he was in 2020 — and looks very likely to lose to Trump, one of the weakest candidates in presidential history,' Castro tweeted.

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 9:42 am

click to enlarge Former Obama White House housing secretary Julián Castro speaks Clear Lake, Iowa, during his 2020 presidential campaign - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Former Obama White House housing secretary Julián Castro speaks Clear Lake, Iowa, during his 2020 presidential campaign
Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro tweeted Tuesday that President Joe Biden should step back from the presidential race to avoid handing a win to Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden is a good man and has been a good president,” Castro said on social media platform X. “But last week’s debate disturbingly demonstrated that he is unable to effectively prosecute the case against Donald Trump — much less inspire and mobilize voters to the polls.”

Castro continued: “Sadly, President Biden is not the campaigner he was in 2020 — and looks very likely to lose to Trump, one of the weakest candidates in presidential history. I am convinced that a number of other Democrats, including Vice President [Kamala] Harris, stand a better chance of winning."

Castro, who served as housing secretary during the Obama administration, ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Last week, the former mayor tweeted that Biden's performance in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign was an utter failure.

"Biden had a very low bar going into the debate and failed to even clear that bar," Castro said at the time. "He seemed unprepared, lost, and not strong enough to parry effectively with Trump, who lies constantly.". 

While many Democrats remain united behind Biden, some prominent party members are urging the 81-year-old to leave the race. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, on Tuesday became the first sitting member of Congress to urge Biden to withdraw.

