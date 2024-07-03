Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro urges Joe Biden to drop from the race

"Joe Biden is a good man and has been a good president,” Castro said on social media platform X. “But last week’s debate disturbingly demonstrated that he is unable to effectively prosecute the case against Donald Trump — much less inspire and mobilize voters to the polls.”
Castro continued: “Sadly, President Biden is not the campaigner he was in 2020 — and looks very likely to lose to Trump, one of the weakest candidates in presidential history. I am convinced that a number of other Democrats, including Vice President [Kamala] Harris, stand a better chance of winning."Castro, who served as housing secretary during the Obama administration, ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Last week, the former mayor tweeted that Biden's performance in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign was an utter failure.
"Biden had a very low bar going into the debate and failed to even clear that bar," Castro said at the time. "He seemed unprepared, lost, and not strong enough to parry effectively with Trump, who lies constantly.".
While many Democrats remain united behind Biden, some prominent party members are urging the 81-year-old to leave the race. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, on Tuesday became the first sitting member of Congress to urge Biden to withdraw.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed