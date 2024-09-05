TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry joins team of embattled Speaker Dade Phelan

Phelan added Perry to his team as he works to fend off three GOP challengers for House Speaker.

By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Rick Perry speaks at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Rick Perry speaks at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is getting back into politics, this time as a senior advisor to embattled state House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced the addition to his team Thursday. The move comes as Phelan faces criticism from members of his own party that he's not conservative enough. Indeed, Cypress Rep. Tom Oliverson, Stephenville Rep. Shelby Slawson and Mansfield Rep. David Cook — all Republicans — are currently vying to replace him as speaker.

Phelan's alliance with Perry — the longest-serving governor in Texas history — could increase the chances he wins over enough GOP support to keep the speaker's gavel.

"Governor Perry's legacy of service to Texas is unparalleled, and I am honored to have him join our team as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session," Phelan said in a statement. "From his time as Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, and State Representative, he understands every facet of the legislative process, and that will be a tremendous asset as we work to strengthen our state's economy, improve education and ensure every member's voice is heard in the Texas House this session."
The criticism of Phelan from the right largely stems from his decision to move forward with the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton last year.

Conservative critics also bristled at his abstention from voting on House Bill 1, a sweeping package last legislative session that would have brought school vouchers to the state. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called Phelan a weak leader in a lengthy statement following the vote.

"It's hard to pass school choice when the Speaker is too cowardly to vote for it himself," Patrick said at the time.

On Thursday, Patrick tweeted out more criticism of Phelan, this time timed on the one-year anniversary of Paxton's impeachment trial.

"Last year, Dade impeached Attorney General Paxton in the time it takes to smoke a brisket on a holiday weekend," Patrick wrote. "The members were given little time and virtually no information before being asked to vote. Dade sloppily slammed it through the House and lost in the Senate. Now, for nearly a year, he refuses to tell taxpayers how much he cost them. Dade, what are you hiding?"
Patrick's consistent criticisms of Phelan don't appear to have swayed Perry's opinion on the House Speaker's conservative bonafides. In a statement shared with the Texas Tribune, Perry said "together, we will keep Texas on the path of success for future generations."

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

