Free workshop on Monday will show San Antonio homeowners how to lower property taxes

The two-hour workshop will explain the multiple exemptions available for local homeowners.

By on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 9:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge For those seeking a property tax exemption, one-on-one legal assistance will be available. - Pexels / Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush
Pexels / Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush
For those seeking a property tax exemption, one-on-one legal assistance will be available.
On Monday, the City of San Antonio will host a workshop to teach local homeowners how to file appeals for lower property taxes.

The event, hosted by the city's Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, will take place at Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's free and requires no reservation.

The two-hour workshop will explain the multiple exemptions available for local homeowners and provide tips on preparing for the appeals process with the Bexar County Appraisal District. The next appeals deadline is Monday, May 15.

One-on-one legal assistance will be available for those seeking exemptions. Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters also will be on-site.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tense moment involving Budweiser Clydesdale at San Antonio Rodeo goes viral online

By Michael Karlis

Caretakers and veterinarians attempt to calm a Budweiser Clydesdale tangled in its harness on Saturday.

Texas lawmakers have introduced more anti-transgender bills than those of any other state

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas lawmakers have introduced more anti-transgender bills than those of any other state

San Antonio officials vow to rebuild pedestrian bridge that collapsed earlier this week

By Michael Karlis

The Pedro Romero Pedestrian Bridge was built in 1978. It collapsed this week after being hit by a dump truck.

Spanish fast-fashion brand Zara looks to open second San Antonio location at North Star Mall

By Michael Karlis

The 29,924-square-foot store at the North Store Mall will reportedly open in November, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Also in News

Texas abortion funds likely safe from prosecution, federal judge rules

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

A federal judge ruled Friday that Attorney General Ken Paxton can't enforce Texas' abortion bans against anyone who helped pay for an abortion out of state.

Texas lawmakers have introduced more anti-transgender bills than those of any other state

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas lawmakers have introduced more anti-transgender bills than those of any other state

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-diversity rhetoric is a shameful attempt to whitewash history

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Embracing John Hagee's Christian nationalism with Nikki Haley
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us