Free workshop on Monday will show San Antonio homeowners how to lower property taxes





On Monday, the City of San Antonio will host a workshop to teach local homeowners how to file appeals for lower property taxes.The event, hosted by the city's Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, will take place at Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's free and requires no reservation.The two-hour workshop will explain the multiple exemptions available for local homeowners and provide tips on preparing for the appeals process with the Bexar County Appraisal District. The next appeals deadline is Monday, May 15.One-on-one legal assistance will be available for those seeking exemptions. Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters also will be on-site.