Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Game wardens find 381 shark fins at San Antonio restaurant, start criminal investigation

State officials declined to name the restaurant because it's now part of the criminal probe.

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 4:54 pm

click to enlarge Texas Game Warden Kevin Winters and his partner Kathleen Kathleen Stuman display the shark fins and meat confiscated as evidence from a San Antonio seafood restaurant. Their K-9 assistant Bailey helped identify the contraband. - FACEBOOK / TEXAS GAME WARDENS
Facebook / Texas Game Wardens
Texas Game Warden Kevin Winters and his partner Kathleen Kathleen Stuman display the shark fins and meat confiscated as evidence from a San Antonio seafood restaurant. Their K-9 assistant Bailey helped identify the contraband.
Texas Game Wardens say they discovered 381 shark fins at a San Antonio seafood restaurant Wednesday during an inspection.

In a Facebook post, wardens said they seized the fins along with 29.2 pounds of frozen shark fin meat, all of which were found inside the business' commercial freezer. A spokeswoman for the Texas Game Wardens declined to identify the restaurant, saying it's now part of a criminal investigation, although no arrests have been made.

Game Warden Kevin Winters, who led the investigation, told the Current the bust is the first he's aware of in San Antonio, although he's been involved similar cases in Houston. Shark fins, illegal under Texas law, can demand prices of $450  to $650 per pound on the black market.

"This goes to show it's not just in our coastal cities, it's everywhere," Winters said.

Winters declined to say what specifically drew wardens to investigate the restaurant, only adding "it was an open source that was available to the public that we followed up on." After Winters and his partner, Kathleen Stuman, found the shark fins, they called in a K-9 named Bailey, who is trained to identify shark fin by scent.

Winters said he hopes to submit the case to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office in the next few weeks.

A 2015 Texas law made it a Class B misdemeanor to sell, buy or transport shark fins. Breaking the law is punishable with up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

A federal law passed in 2000 made shark finning — the process of severing a shark's fin and dumping the creature back into the water — illegal in U.S. waters.

"At this point, it's just a state case, unless we discover they transported them across state lines, at which point, it becomes federal," Winters said of the San Antonio bust.

Conservation groups sought a ban the trade because it leads to a slow death for the sharks, who drown or starve without their fins.  As one of the ocean's apex predators, sharks help maintain a natural balance of underwater ecosystems, Winters said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

Trending

San Antonio-based tech company says it can speed up homeowners' ability to protest property taxes

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-headquartered PropertyAxe LLC was created to help people protest their property tax valuations.

Texas ranks among the best states for remote work, according to study

By Michael Karlis

About 20% of all jobs posted at the beginning of 2022 were for remote work, according to WalletHub.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border slowdown ruined millions of dollars in food. Texas consumers will pay.

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca show off a signed memo pledging better security measures. The agreement didn't call for the Mexican state to implement new policies, according to reports.

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

By Michael Karlis

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

Also in News

Analysis: Texas’ new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas

By Ross Ramsey, The Texas Tribune

Women protest Texas' near-complete ban on abortion during a march in San Antonio last year.

Texas ranks among the best states for remote work, according to study

By Michael Karlis

About 20% of all jobs posted at the beginning of 2022 were for remote work, according to WalletHub.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border slowdown ruined millions of dollars in food. Texas consumers will pay.

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca show off a signed memo pledging better security measures. The agreement didn't call for the Mexican state to implement new policies, according to reports.

We can do better than what was ‘normal’ before the pandemic

By Aimee Cunningham, Science News

Workers change out a commercial air conditioning unit.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us