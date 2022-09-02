Gas dips below $3 a gallon at some San Antonio stations for the first time since February

The average price of gas in the Alamo City continues to descend, bottoming out at $3.21 this week, according to AAA. The decline comes just two months after the average price for a gallon of gas in Bexar County topped out at $4.68 a gallon — the highest in the county's history.
Although the average price of gas in Bexar County is still above $3, a handful of stations have already dipped below that threshold. According to a Gas Buddy tally, these are the 10 lowest price places to fill up in SA right now:
- Circle K, 4722 West Ave. – $2.75
- Circle K, 8108 Fredericksburg Road – $2.79
- Sam’s Club, 5055 NW Loop 410 – $2.95
- Walmart, 510 Kitty Hawk Road – $2.97
- H-E-B, 910 Kitty Hawk Road – $2.97
- Murphy Express, 1930 Pat Brooker Road – $2.98
- AAFES, 100 New B St. – $2.98
- Murphy Express, 853 F.M. 3009 – $2.99
- QuikTrip, 8850 Culebra Road – $2.99
- Murphy USA, 17601 Four Oaks Lane – $2.99
Other reasons for the decline include some states temporarily eliminating their gas taxes and the federal government's decision to unleash its Strategic Petroleum Reserves into the marketplace, according to CNBC.
