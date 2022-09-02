Gas dips below $3 a gallon at some San Antonio stations for the first time since February

The average price of gas in the Alamo City continues to descend, bottoming out at $3.21 this week.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 1:29 pm

click to enlarge Looks like some of us can afford to fuel up again. - UnSplash / Erik Mclean
UnSplash / Erik Mclean
Looks like some of us can afford to fuel up again.
Gasoline prices at some San Antonio filling stations have dropped below $3 a gallon for the first time since the early days of 2022, according to GasBuddy.

The average price of gas in the Alamo City continues to descend, bottoming out at $3.21 this week, according to AAA. The decline comes just two months after the average price for a gallon of gas in Bexar County topped out at $4.68 a gallon — the highest in the county's history.

Although the average price of gas in Bexar County is still above $3, a handful of stations have already dipped below that threshold. According to a Gas Buddy tally, these are the 10 lowest price places to fill up in SA right now:
  1. Circle K, 4722 West Ave. – $2.75
  2. Circle K, 8108 Fredericksburg Road – $2.79
  3. Sam’s Club, 5055 NW Loop 410 – $2.95
  4. Walmart, 510 Kitty Hawk Road – $2.97
  5. H-E-B, 910 Kitty Hawk Road – $2.97
  6. Murphy Express, 1930 Pat Brooker Road – $2.98
  7. AAFES, 100 New B St. – $2.98
  8. Murphy Express, 853 F.M. 3009 – $2.99
  9. QuikTrip, 8850 Culebra Road – $2.99
  10. Murphy USA, 17601 Four Oaks Lane – $2.99
The easing of gasoline prices is partly due to a weakening economic outlook as a slowing Chinese economy prompts recession fears around the globe, according to a recent CNBC report.

Other reasons for the decline include some states temporarily eliminating their gas taxes and the federal government's decision to unleash its Strategic Petroleum Reserves into the marketplace, according to CNBC.

