Girl in a Coma, USAA Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Jaime Monzon
San Antonio’s Girl in a Coma released three albums of original material and toured relentlessly before a 2018 breakup.
The Current
's most-read news stories this week showed readers' varied interests, which apparently span from local music to local business to local holiday celebrations.
In the case of the first, folks flocked to our cover story on Girl in a Coma's upcoming reunion shows, and many also perused a piece on longtime SA music venue Luna changing hands.
On the business front, our story about a lawsuit accusing Alamo City-based USAA of using a computer system to arbitrarily deny personal injury claims racked up plenty of views, as did a look at San Antonio's declining apartment rents.
And as could be expected this time of year, the Current
's coverage of holiday festivities got plenty of traction. An article on San Antonio boasting some of the nation's most elaborate Christmas light displays was our most-read story of the week, and pieces on Holiday on Houston Street and a new ice-skating rink near the Pearl also ranked in the top 10.
10. 'Largest ice-skating rink in Texas' now open near San Antonio’s Pearl
9. World Naked Bike Ride may be coming to San Antonio next summer
8. San Antonio gets federal funds for $16 million downtown bike-lane project
7. Rental prices for San Antonio apartments have declined, study finds
6. Beloved San Antonio nightspot Luna sold after 20 years
5. San Antonio launches first ever Holidays on Houston Street celebration this year
4. San Antonio tiny home community goes viral on social media – again
3. Class action lawsuit claims San Antonio-based USAA arbitrarily denies medical claims
2. Picking Up the Pieces: The messy business of reuniting Girl in a Coma
1. San Antonio has some of the most festive Christmas light displays in the nation, study says
