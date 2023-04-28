Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

GoFundMe launched for man shot at Fiesta event in San Antonio on Wednesday night

The man, who lacks health insurance, reportedly has blood in his lungs and is suffering from a broken rib.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 2:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SAPD is still working to identify the gunman who shot 25-year-old Omar Rodriguez during a Fiesta event at Market Square on Wednesday. - TikTok / cielo_truckin
TikTok / cielo_truckin
SAPD is still working to identify the gunman who shot 25-year-old Omar Rodriguez during a Fiesta event at Market Square on Wednesday.
A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for the medical bills of the man shot during Fiesta celebrations in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday.

Omar Rodriguez, 25, was shot at San Antonio’s Historic Market Square Wednesday night by a still unknown gunman. According to the GoFundMe launched by his sister on Thursday, Rodriguez has blood in his lungs and sustained a broken rib from the shooting.

“All of the prayers and love are greatly appreciated and do not go unnoticed,” Rodriguez’s sister, Makayla, wrote on the GoFundMe post. “However, Omar does have a long road to recovery ahead.”

According to the online fundraiser, Rodriguez does not have insurance and needs “all the assistance he can get.”

The GoFundMe has raised $2,150 over the past 18 hours.

Crowds were seen running for cover after the shot that struck Rodriguez rung out at Market Square. The shooting was caught on a TikTok that has since gone viral.

SAPD is still searching for the suspect, and it’s still unclear what provoked the shooting.

Two other people were arrested at the Fiesta De Los Reyes on Wednesday night for carrying firearms, according to KENS5. However, that incident was unrelated to the shooting.

Homicides in San Antonio have jumped 7% since last year, according to SAPD crime statistics.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

By Michael Karlis

A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

New Braunfels area's historic Gruene Hall nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gruene Hall is one of five music venues up for the Academy of County Music's Club of the Year award.

Cow killer on the loose in San Antonio area, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says

By Michael Karlis

Six cows have been shot in Bexar County this month, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

By Sanford Nowlin

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

Also in News

When it comes to upping mental health services, Texas has a Medicaid problem

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators participate in a mental health rally at the Texas Capitol, organized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in 2013.

Illegal voting in Texas likely to be a felony again after state House vote

By Bryan Lopez and Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune, and Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

A voter casts her ballot at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center during Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020.

Texas Senate passes bill limiting farmland sales to China, other countries

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Opponents of Senate Bill 147 hold signs during a news conference outside of Houston City Hall on Jan. 23, 2023.

Transgender Texans of all ages could lose access to transition-related care under Senate bill

By Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators march for Trans Day of Visibility in San Antonio on March 31. Critics of a Texas Senate bill say it could cause transgender people of all ages to lose access to gender-affirming care in the state.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us