GoFundMe launched for man shot at Fiesta event in San Antonio on Wednesday night

TikTok / cielo_truckin
SAPD is still working to identify the gunman who shot 25-year-old Omar Rodriguez during a Fiesta event at Market Square on Wednesday.
A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for the medical bills of the man shot during Fiesta celebrations in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday.
Omar Rodriguez, 25, was shot at San Antonio’s Historic Market Square Wednesday night by a still unknown gunman. According to the GoFundMe
launched by his sister on Thursday, Rodriguez has blood in his lungs and sustained a broken rib from the shooting.
“All of the prayers and love are greatly appreciated and do not go unnoticed,” Rodriguez’s sister, Makayla, wrote on the GoFundMe post. “However, Omar does have a long road to recovery ahead.”
According to the online fundraiser, Rodriguez does not have insurance and needs “all the assistance he can get.”
The GoFundMe has raised $2,150 over the past 18 hours.
Crowds were seen running for cover after the shot that struck Rodriguez rung out at Market Square. The shooting was caught on a TikTok
that has since gone viral.
SAPD is still searching for the suspect, and it’s still unclear what provoked the shooting.
Two other people were arrested at the Fiesta De Los Reyes on Wednesday night for carrying firearms, according to KENS5
. However, that incident was unrelated to the shooting.
Homicides in San Antonio have jumped 7% since last year, according to SAPD crime statistics
.
