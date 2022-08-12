Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

click to enlarge
Get ready, bargain hunters.
Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA
.
Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start this fall with an opening scheduled for October 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
The planned outlet will dwarf the existing Goodwill location at Gateway Plaza in Live Oak, according to MySA. That location, some 7 miles from the new site, is only around 13,000 square feet.
A Goodwill in Austin grabbed national headlines earlier this year after a woman paid $35 for what turned out to be a 2,000-year-old Roman bust. That find is now on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art, according to museum officials
.
