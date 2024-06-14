Google expands its San Antonio broadband service to include small businesses

Google Fiber, or GFiber, the tech giant’s fiber-optic broadband service, first came to San Antonio back in 2016. After success on the residential side, GFiber last month began rolling out business service in the Alamo City.Citing research from Forbes Advisor, GFiber officials said 28% of all business activity is conducted online, and 23% of retail purchases happen similarly, making reliable high-speed internet a keystone of doing business.In an interview with the, GFiber's Southwest Region General Manager Sasha Petrovic, said the availability of reliable broadband can help attract small businesses to San Antonio.“If you're a small business owner ... you think, 'Wow, I've got a fiber-optic internet provider that can provide great service, great speed, that I can rely on,' and it makes that an attractive area to start a small business, to grow and develop,” Petrovic told the Current. “Knowing that starting a business is super challenging and not having to worry about your internet service provider is a step in the right direction.”Petrovic added that GFiber operates a full fiber-optic network, which allows for symmetric download and upload speeds — something that offers businesses a competitive advantage. Many competing telecom companies have used fiber-optic to augment their older networks, comprised largely of copper wire.“We’re really excited. We've been a part of San Antonio for a long time, and to be able to expand from residential service into commercial and business means a lot to us," Petrovic added.GFiber offers businesses the choice of a 1 gigabyte plan for $100 per month and a 2 gigabyte plan for $250 per month.