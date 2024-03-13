Gov. Abbott tells bands protesting SXSW over military sponsorship 'don't come back'

Abbott's comments came after more than 80 musical acts and panelists backed out of the massive music and multimedia event after learning that the U.S. Army and defense contractors Raytheon, Collins Aerospace and BAE Systems are sponsors. Department of Defense agencies, including the CIA and NSA, are also taking part in the festival.
In an online statement, the group Austin for Palestine Coalition called for SXSW to disinvite military contractors, reevaluate the inclusion of defense agencies and "use its platform to raise awareness
about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and advocate for peace, justice and the protection of human rights."
The statement also accused SXSW of being "complicit in human rights abuses and violations of international law" through its alleged support of defense companies whose weapons are being used in the bloodshed in Gaza.
In response, Abbott had strong words for the APC and musicians and panelists who opted to boycott SXSW.
"Bye. Don't come back," the Republican governor tweeted Wednesday. "Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don't like it, don't come here."
Following the tweet, SXSW said in an Instagram post that its organizers do "not agree with Governor Abbott." Officials with the event also explained why it brought on U.S. Army and Collins Aerospace as sponsors.
"We have and will continue to support human rights for all," SXSW's statement said. "The situation in the Middle East is tragic, and it illuminates the heightened importance of standing together against injustice."
Despite the trumpeting social justice the statement, SXSW organizers sent a cease and desist letter to the APC on Feb. 23, accusing the group of making an Instagram post that infringed on its logo trademark, the Austin Chronicle reports.
