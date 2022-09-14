Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't want your student debt forgiven

click to enlarge Instagram / abbottcampaign Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.



"College may not be the right decision for every American, but for the students who took out loans, it was their decision: able adults and willing borrowers who knowingly agreed to the terms of the loan and consented to taking on debt in exchange for taking classes. A high-cost degree is not the key to unlocking the American Dream — hard work and personal responsibility is," the letter states.





It's a hard line that Republicans never seem to take when businesses need bailouts.



In 2015, Abbott and the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature In 2015, Abbott and the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature approved a 25% reduction in the state business franchise tax — a total the governor trumpeted as being worth



Further, Abbott seemed to have no problem using federal pandemic bailout money to fund one his pet projects.



As of May, the governor had funneled $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds into his hardline border security mission, Post also reports.



U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told NPR the Biden White House's student loan forgiveness plan is largely about undoing negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,



"Everyone knows someone that's struggling post pandemic," Cardona told NPR. "And, you know, if we help folks in the communities so that they — reduce the chances of them going into default, everybody wins. It helps the economy."



