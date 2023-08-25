LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Gov. Greg Abbott says 'no mask mandates in Texas' amid rising COVID cases

A South Texas school district cancelled classes for the rest of the week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
Gov. Greg Abbott declared in a tweet on Thursday that "there will be no mask mandates in Texas," despite a surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation. - Instagram / governorabbott
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott declared in a tweet on Thursday that "there will be no mask mandates in Texas," despite a surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation.
Despite a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday tweeted “there will be no mask mandates in Texas" — a statement that met with mixed fanfare.

Abbott’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, comes as some institutions nationwide reinstate COVID-era mask mandates due to a summer surge.

Hollywood studio Lionsgate and healthcare company Kaiser Permanente reinstated some mask mandates for employees this week, according to an article in The Hill retweeted by Abbott. Colleges including Rutgers University in New Jersey and Morris Brown College in Georgia also reinstated mask mandates for two weeks as a precaution.

Closer to home, Karnes County’s Runge ISD, located about 70 miles south of San Antonio, canceled classes for the remainder of the week due to a slew of COVID-19 cases among students.
“Thank you, Gov. Greg Abbott sir, this affirms our decision to flee Seattle last year for the great state of Texas,” X user @donweidner commented on Abbott’s post.

However, not all X users were as enthusiastic about Abbott’s blanket statement on banning mask mandates.

“You already have two schools that had to shut down because of a COVID outbreak,” @soapmaker10 chimed in. “Should be a great school year.”

Despite COVID-19 cases rising 142% in Bexar County since June 27, there have only been six coronavirus-related hospitalizations in San Antonio during that same time, according to data from Metro Health.

University Health infectious disease expert Dr. Jason Bowling this week told the Current that the risk for severe infection remains low due to people having some degree of immunity, whether from vaccinations, previous infections or both.

Even so, Bowling said those who are immunocompromised or 65 or older should make their own decisions whether it makes sense for them to mask in public.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

By Michael Karlis

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tells residents to prepare for rolling power outages

By Michael Karlis

CPS CEO Rudy Garza told reporters that the current situation at ERCOT is the worst since Winter Storm Uri.

Endangered secretary bird hatches at San Antonio Zoo

By Brandon Rodriguez

A newly hatched secretary bird sits on a metal table inside a San Antonio Zoo facility.

San Antonio COVID-19 cases are rising, but there's no need to panic, expert says

By Michael Karlis

A woman swabs her nose at a COVID-19 testing site in San Antonio while the pandemic was still raging.

Also in News

Alamo Heights, Fentanyl Documentary: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.

Endangered secretary bird hatches at San Antonio Zoo

By Brandon Rodriguez

A newly hatched secretary bird sits on a metal table inside a San Antonio Zoo facility.

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

By Michael Karlis

Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

Floyd's 99 Barbershop plans eight San Antonio locations

By Brandon Rodriguez

Hairstylist cut hair inside a Floyd's 99 Barbershop.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us