LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Gov. Greg Abbott tells woman to 'go back to Australia' on social media

Abbott took issue with the woman's observation that U.S. residents appear to fly their flag more often than those of other countries.

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 3:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott's tweet appears to have opened the young woman up to harassment from far right extremists. - Instagram / GovAbbott
Instagram / GovAbbott
Gov. Greg Abbott's tweet appears to have opened the young woman up to harassment from far right extremists.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday told a woman to "go back to Australia" in an online post after she shared a video commenting on how U.S. residents seem to fly their national flag more often than people in other countries.

In a TikTok clip, Australian resident Mia Chloe, whose username is @meanderwithmedia, opined on Americans' oversharing of Old Glory. The travel influencer wrote on account bio that she was "traveling the world on a budget and no brain cells," according to Fox News.

"I'm just going to say it: there are too many flags in America," Chloe said in her assessment. "They're on houses. They're on cars. Some are on couch cushions. You're the only country that I know that does this."

By way of comparison, she noted that only time she could remember seeing the Australian flag in her home country was waving atop the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge.
Chloe isn't alone in her observation of U.S. residents' national pride. People here were the most likely to say they live in "the best country in the world," according to a 2019 report from the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project.

Nonetheless, Texas' Republican governor took time out of his busy schedule to express his disgust at the TikToker's observation on American culture by commenting about it on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. He followed up his admonishment for her to head back to her homeland with eight American flags — presumably to make sure she got the point.

Abbott's tweet appears to have invited harassment from others on the platform.

"Brain damage from hair dye," said user @anniecalif, whose feed is full of tweets espousing right-wing conspiracy theories.

"Assimilate or leave," quipped @xgenden, a self-described pro-national sovereignty veteran.

Chloe has since reportedly deleted her TikToK account since facing the wrath of the Texas governor, according to the New York Post.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio tech bro-turned-Trump insider Brad Parscale has moved back to Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

Brad Parscale joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer.

Barrels of water left out for migrants mysteriously go missing in South Texas

By Michael Karlis

As part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed razor wire and buoys along the Rio Grande this summer.

San Antonio sanctuary rescues 5 monkeys from Puerto Rico zoo

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio sanctuary rescues 5 monkeys from Puerto Rico zoo

San Antonio Archdiocese strips 2 priests of duties over allegations they sexually abused minors

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Archdiocese strips 2 priests of duties over allegations they sexually abused minors

Also in News

San Antonio Archdiocese strips 2 priests of duties over allegations they sexually abused minors

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Archdiocese strips 2 priests of duties over allegations they sexually abused minors

San Antonio sanctuary rescues 5 monkeys from Puerto Rico zoo

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio sanctuary rescues 5 monkeys from Puerto Rico zoo

Statue of William Barret Travis unveiled at the Alamo

By Brandon Rodriguez

A statue of Lieutenant Colonel William Barret Travis stares at visitors.

Ken Paxton, Ron Nirenberg: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Mayor Ron Nirenberg hugs his family after he wins his fourth and final term as San Antonio mayor.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us