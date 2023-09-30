BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Gov. Greg Abbott trumpets launch of Texas equity index at New York Stock Exchange

Abbott's online announcement was greeted with a lukewarm response, including jeers over the state's inability to pay raises to teachers.

By on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 at 8:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. - X / @GregAbbott_TX
X / @GregAbbott_TX
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday to celebrate the launch of Texas’ equity index.

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index (TXS ETF) is an index launched by Dallas-based Texas Capital Bank in July. Investors can buy shares of the index, which is based on the values of publicly traded Texas-based companies, including Tesla, Exxon Mobil, Charles Schwab and Waste Management, among others, according to the New York Post.
“Texas is the only state in America that has its own ETF,” Abbott said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In fact, there are 30 countries across the globe that have a gross domestic product smaller than the state of Texas but have their own ETF. It’s time Texas had its own ETF.”

Abbott called Texas “the home of capitalism in the United States.”

Despite Texas’ strong economic growth, including its 7% expansion in GDP for the fourth quarter of 2022, the TXS index hasn’t received much fanfare from investors. Its shares have traded between $23 and $25 a share since the July 14 launch.

The online response to Abbott's announcement was also lukewarm.

“Great! Now fund public schools and pay teachers,” X user @RobertoCOrtiz commented on Abbott’s video.

X user @metzlisol was also critical of Abbott’s characterization of the Lone Star State being a capitalist utopia. The Lone Star State might be great for billionaires but not so much for regular folks, @metzlisol argued.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elon Musk mocked on X for wearing cowboy hat backward during South Texas trip

By Michael Karlis

Texas billionaire Elon Musk as he made an appearance in Eagle Pass on Thursday.

Ted Cruz votes against bipartisan bill to avoid government shutdown

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.

San Antonio's Legoland to host family-friendly Halloween-themed events throughout October

By Brandon Rodriguez

An employee plays with children during Legoland San Antonio's Brick or Treat event.

EEOC files suit in San Antonio alleging discrimination by group that helps disabled workers

By Sanford Nowlin

The feds have sued a company that helps people with disabilities work as phone-based customer service personnel.

Also in News

San Antonio's Legoland to host family-friendly Halloween-themed events throughout October

By Brandon Rodriguez

An employee plays with children during Legoland San Antonio's Brick or Treat event.

P!nk Interrupted, Wemby Controversy: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.

EEOC files suit in San Antonio alleging discrimination by group that helps disabled workers

By Sanford Nowlin

The feds have sued a company that helps people with disabilities work as phone-based customer service personnel.

San Antonio Food Bank prepares for demand increase during government shutdown

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper (left) helps with a food distribution.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us