Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill faces new roadblock in Texas House

Last week, the superintendent of San Antonio's Northside ISD called the proposal the 'single biggest threat to public schools.'

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 12:44 pm

A pre-filed budget amendment in the House could spell trouble for the voucher bill Gov. Greg Abbott has championed.
Shutterstock / lev radin
A pre-filed budget amendment in the House could spell trouble for the voucher bill Gov. Greg Abbott has championed.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's signature school voucher bill appears to face long odds in the Texas House of Representatives, where a budget amendment could limit the state's ability to funnel money to public schools.

Last month, the Texas House Appropriations Committee approved a two-year $300 billion spending plan, which includes allocating $5 billion for public schools, $3.5 billion to cover cost-of-living adjustments for retired teachers and $3 billion for enhancing mental health services, the Texas Tribune reports.

What the spending bill might not include — at least per a pre-filed budget amendment — is public money for private schools.

An amendment filed by Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, would ban the state from issuing the $8,000 school vouchers that are the centerpiece of Senate Bill 8, a controversial proposal being championed by Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Even without that amendment standing in the way, SB 8 looks to be struggling in both chambers of the Texas Legislature, according to recent news reports.

Although bill made it out of the Senate Education Committee last week, it still needs more support to pass the Senate, independent news site Reform Austin reports. Further, the measure appears to be 20 votes short in the House, according to Texas State Capitol insider Harvey Kronberg.

SB 8 and its potentially disastrous consequences for public schools, especially rural ones, has been a hot topic for Lone Star State educators.

Last week, San Antonio's Northside ISD voted in favor of denouncing the legislation. Superintendent Brian T. Woods called it "the single biggest threat to public schools."

More than 15% of San Antonio residents couldn't afford to see a doctor last year, study says

By Michael Karlis

Across the nation, people of color were more likely to report being unable to afford a needed doctor's appointment than whites, the study also noted.

