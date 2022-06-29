TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Grandmother of Uvalde gunman released from San Antonio hospital a month after he shot her

A 10-year-old girl wounded at Robb Elementary School is still being treated at University Hospital, but her condition has been upgraded to 'good.'

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 3:37 pm

Celia "Sally" Martinez Gonzales was finally released from University Hospital in San Antonio after being admitted over a month ago. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS / ZERESHK
Wikipedia Commons / Zereshk
Celia "Sally" Martinez Gonzales was finally released from University Hospital in San Antonio after being admitted over a month ago.
The grandmother of the 18-year-old gunman responsible for the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Celia “Sally” Martinez Gonzales, 66, was released more than a month after being admitted, according to a tweet from the medical facility. Her grandson shot her in the face on May 24, shortly before carrying out an attack against the school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Jason Ybarra, Gonzales’ second cousin, told the New York Post the bullet “went into Sally’s jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth.” He added: “If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off."

The tweet from University Hospital didn't provide details on Gonzales’ condition. Ybarra previously expressed concerns to the Post that she might not be able to speak again due to her injury.

Gonzales’ release means that a 10-year-old girl is the last remaining patient from Robb Elementary school being treated at University Hospital, according to TV station KENS 5. And although the girl hasn’t been released yet, her condition was upgraded to “good” Tuesday, meaning she could be discharged soon.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

