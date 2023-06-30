Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Greg Abbott's Tantrum, Airport Suicide: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A malaria case also was discovered in South Texas.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed at least 77 bills to punish lawmakers for not resolving disagreements over how to address property tax relief. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed at least 77 bills to punish lawmakers for not resolving disagreements over how to address property tax relief.
The rush of feel-good news coming from the Spurs drafting of superstar Victor Wembanyama couldn't last forever.

The Current's roundup of this week's most-read news stories shows that San Antonians quickly fell back to earth where they were subjected to the usual slate of weird, dumb and depressing events — from Gov. Greg Abbott's latest infantile tantrum to a tragic police shooting to a grisly airport suicide.

Oh, and we almost forgot — a malaria case was detected in South Texas.

Read on and hope the news gets more upbeat once basketball season begins.

10. The Wemby Effect: Wembanyama is putting his mark on San Antonio. It could be costly to keep him here.

9. Family of San Antonio woman gunned down by SAPD plans to file civil suit against the city

8. Malaria detected in South Texas resident

7. San Antonio prof claims he was fired for his religious beliefs. Alamo Colleges says otherwise.

6. San Antonio man sucked into plane engine suffered from mental health problems, his brother says

5. Three San Antonio police officers charged with murder after shooting, killing woman in her apartment

4. San Antonio's H-E-B among the top donors to Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.7 million 2023 inauguration

3. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas mocked for trumpeting federal broadband funding he voted against

2. San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

1. Assclown Alert: Throwing a pants-shitting fit with toddler Gov. Greg Abbott

