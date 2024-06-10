SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Group demands San Antonio university investigate claims of First Amendment violations

Pro-Palestinian protesters allege that UTSA's dean of students barred demonstrators from saying certain words and speaking in Arabic.

By on Mon, Jun 10, 2024 at 11:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Around 150 protesters marched through UTSA's campus on April 24 calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Around 150 protesters marched through UTSA's campus on April 24 calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
A free speech advocacy group is demanding that the University of Texas at San Antonio open an investigation into allegations that a school official violated students' First Amendment rights during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus in April.

The nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) sent two letters — one in April and another last month — to UTSA President Taylor Eighmy laying out accusations that Dean of Students LaTonya Robinson barred protesters at an April 24 on-campus demonstration from using certain words and phrases.

UTSA wasn't available for immediate comment on FIRE's letters or protesters' allegations against Robinson.

Specifically, protest organizers and the San Antonio chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation allege Robinson told organizers that using words including "Israel" and "Zionism," speaking in Arabic, and or chanting "From the river to the sea" would be considered antisemitic hate speech.

Although UTSA initially denied these claims, PSL San Antonio later posted a video of the organizers' interactions with a person it described as Robinson on its Instagram account.

In that clip, the woman identified as Robinson says the "From the river to the sea" chant is considered hate speech. However, the clip doesn't show her barring students from using certain words, as alleged by protesters.

"I ask you all not to use that language, and we ask that you all comply with that," she said in the clip. "If you continue to not comply with that, we will refer you over to the law enforcement agencies that are in our area."

If Robinson did bar students from using certain words, she violated the student's First Amendment Rights, FIRE maintains in its correspondence.

"If the students' report is substantially accurate, the university's direction raises serious First Amendment concerns," FIRE's April 29 letter states. "The First Amendment protects student expression at public universities, 'no matter how offensive' it may be to others."

Word of FIRE's letters comes weeks after the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) sued Gov. Greg Abbott, along with officials at UTSA and other public universities, for allegedly violating pro-Palestinian protesters' First Amendment rights during demonstrations in April.

The letters also come as officials at the University of Texas at Austin initiates disciplinary proceedings against students arrested during protests earlier this year, KUT News reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Kelly Clarkson Show to feature San Antonio's Gordon Hartman on 'Rad Dads' episode

By Sanford Nowlin

Gordon Hartman speaks at the fifth birthday celebration for Morgan's Wonderland.

Texas GOP adds secession to party's 2024 official platform

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parks outside a TNM meeting in San Antonio earlier this year.

AI-generated picture of San Antonio ladies feeding Charles Barkley churros goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Charles Barkley bites into a churro in front of the Alamo.

San Antonio's Tony Gonzales offers odd excuse for nearly losing GOP runoff to 'AK Guy'

By Michael Karlis

Tony Gonzales (left) defeated YouTuber Brandon Herrera by 407 votes in the Texas GOP runoffs last month.

World's largest Buc-ee's will remain in Texas, company officials say

By Michael Karlis

No Buc-ee's outside of Texas will exceed 74,000-square-feet, company officials said on Friday.

With new rules, the Texas GOP seeks to keep its elected officials in line

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

The Texas GOP passed a pair of new rules aimed at enforcing ideological purity at its May 2024 convention.

State rejects health insurers' pleas to halt plan that will shake up coverage for 1.8 million Texans

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

A state official must decide whether to accept her own agency's recommendation to finalize state Medicaid contracts that would impact the health coverage of nearly 2 million Texans.

Texas GOP adds secession to party's 2024 official platform

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parks outside a TNM meeting in San Antonio earlier this year.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us