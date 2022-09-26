Group files open-records request for Texas' delayed data on pregnancy-related deaths

Texas had until Sept. 1 to release its first major update on maternal mortality in nine years but now says it won't issue the data until after the November election.

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 12:59 pm

click to enlarge Women march in San Antonio earlier this year for abortion rights. Texas' delay in releasing updated information on maternal mortality comes as abortion access emerges as a central issue in the November election. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Women march in San Antonio earlier this year for abortion rights. Texas' delay in releasing updated information on maternal mortality comes as abortion access emerges as a central issue in the November election.
A watchdog group has submitted a public records request demanding that Texas immediately release a major report on maternal mortality that state officials recently said they'll delay until after the midterm elections.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) originally had a Sept. 1 deadline for releasing the data, Texas' first major update on pregnancy-related deaths in nine years. Instead, officials said they would make the numbers available next summer.

In its requests, Democracy Forward — a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that combats anti-democratic actions by lawmakers — asks DSHS and the Texas Maternal Mortality & Morbidity Review Committee to release what data they have right now, arguing that Texans can't afford to wait any longer.

"The Texas Legislature has a failed over a number of sessions to address the maternal health crisis in the state," Democracy Forward CEO Skye Perryman told the Current. "It has failed to expand Medicaid, it has not expanded postpartum Medicaid to a sufficient amount and it has failed to address the health of women in a variety of respects."

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, DSHS officials said they needed more time to align their methodology with that of other states. They also blamed staff shortfalls and budget woes for the delay.

The missed deadline comes as Texas' near-total abortion ban and the state's resistance to expanding Medicaid loom as potential election-year liabilities for Republican elected officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

Democracy Forward's Perryman said the delay is inexcusable because the state report was expected to include recommendations for policymakers to help improve Texas' maternal mortality record. Now, those won't be available until after the end of the next legislative session, which starts in January.

Texas' maternal mortality rate is the seventh-highest in the country, according to a USA Today investigation. What's more, pregnant Black women in Texas die at around three times the rate of other women, according to existing state data.

"It is concerning when lawmakers want to withhold that information, and it's also important that the people of Texas have access to evidence-based recommendations about things their lawmakers should be doing in order to protect and improve the lives of women and mothers in the state," Perryman said.

Perryman declined to say what actions Democracy Forward might take should Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican anti-abortion crusader, rule that the agencies aren't required to give up the data.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale

A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale

A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall
A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale

A San Antonio mansion once owned by one of the city's biggest oil tycoons is for sale
This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market

Trending

Meeting on parking ban for San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip nearly rides off the rails

By Sanford Nowlin

An opponent of the parking permit proposal expresses his concern about what it will mean for businesses, patrons and employees.

San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B among the best at keeping prices low during high inflation

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based H-E-B this week opened its first Dallas-Fort Worth-area store to much fanfare.

San Antonio ranked as the No. 5 solar power producer in the United States

By Michael Karlis

City-owned utility CPS Energy has expanded its total solar capacity by 27% since 2020.

San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade

By Sanford Nowlin

Councilman Mario Bravo (left) directed personal attacks at Councilwoman Ana Sandoval (right), according to an Express-News report.

Also in News

Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex

By Michael Karlis

Police reportedly ordered the suspects to drop their weapons and get on the ground. However, some ran-off, evading capture, according to media reports.

San Antonio ranked as the No. 5 solar power producer in the United States

By Michael Karlis

City-owned utility CPS Energy has expanded its total solar capacity by 27% since 2020.

San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B among the best at keeping prices low during high inflation

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-based H-E-B this week opened its first Dallas-Fort Worth-area store to much fanfare.

San Antonio high schooler wins national award for helping students from underserved communities

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio high schooler wins national award for helping students from underserved communities
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us