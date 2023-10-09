BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Group of Texas tourists trapped in Israel following Saturday's attacks

Officials with the travel company said they hope to help the 15 Texans cross the border into neighboring Jordan.

By on Mon, Oct 9, 2023 at 2:04 pm

click to enlarge The group was on an excursion operated by Mejdi Tours, which offers visits to cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories. - Shutterstock / VanderWolf Images
Shutterstock / VanderWolf Images
The group was on an excursion operated by Mejdi Tours, which offers visits to cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.
A group of Texas tourists stuck in Israel is trying to get out after this weekend's brutal attacks by Hamas fighters, according to NBC news.

The 15 Texas residents were visiting the country a tour run by Florida-based Mejdi Tours, which offers socially conscious dual-narrative tours of both Israel and the Palestinian territories. The excursions include visits both to Jewish settlements outside Bethlehem and the Palestinian-controlled Golan Heights, according to the company’s website.

Medji had about 50 American tourists in Israel when the attacks began Saturday, according to NBC. A company official said he hopes the group can escape the country by crossing the border into Jordan.

“Our tour guides have decided to stay with them,” co-founder Aziz Abu Sarah told NBC. “They are obviously heartbroken. The overall mood in the country is depression, is loss, is hopelessness.”

Pro-Palestinian members of the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel early Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from the disputed Gaza territory into the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, according to the New York Times. Militants also paraglided into a music festival  being held not far from the Gaza border and killed revelers, the Associated Press reports.

Israel declared war in the hours following the attacks, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance."

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and dozens more taken hostage, and retaliatory airstrikes have slain at least 400 Palestinians, including children, according Reuters. The death toll is expected to rise as the area's bloodiest fighting in 50 years continues to unfold.

