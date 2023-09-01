BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Guinness World Record for largest-ever piñata set in San Antonio

MASA Collective, a San Antonio-based group of artists, help facilitate the build.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge The piñata measured 6.161 meters wide, 18.015 meters long, and 30.448 meters tall, making it the largest in the world. - Courtesy Photo / Corn Nuts
Courtesy Photo / Corn Nuts
The piñata measured 6.161 meters wide, 18.015 meters long, and 30.448 meters tall, making it the largest in the world.
On Wednesday San Antonio became the home of a new Guinness World Record: the  largest-ever piñata.

In true puro San Antonio fashion the piñata is in the shape of an ear of corn.

The massive corn cob structure — measuring 6.161 meters wide, 18.015 meters long and 30.448 meters tall — was created in a partnership between the Corn Nuts brand, VaynerMedia, the MASA Collective and ACES HIGH.

The MASA Collective is an eclectic group of San Antonio artists. 

The piñata was unveiled at the Charro Association Arena on the city's South Side and the Corn Nuts team was presented with an official certificate by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The record-breaking attempt was made to celebrate a new flavor of Corn Nuts, Mexican Style Street Corn.

The corn piñata surpasses the record previously set by M&M's in 2011.

