H-E-B launches home furnishings concept in recently opened New Braunfels store

Courtesy of H-E-B
Home by H-E-B features items from home furnishing brands Haven and Texas Proud, as well as local artisans.
H-E-B customers in New Braunfels can now furnish their homes, and fridges, while shopping at the grocer's new store, which features a home furniture department, according to a press release.
Opened last month, H-E-B's colossal new location at 651 S. Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels features the company's first-ever Home by H-E-B department and a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant.
The grocery chain's new home furnishings department includes items from Haven and Texas Proud, selling everything from ottomans to leather furniture and even cattle skins. Home by H-E-B in New Braunfels also features furnishings from local artisans, including Broken Antler, Lucio Tailoring Co., and Rustic Swank.
No need to worry if you're unable to make the trek up I-35, though. H-E-B Group Vice President of General Merchandise, Drug Store, and Beauty Sabina Israelian-Garcia told MySA
that H-E-B hopes to expand its home furniture department concept to an additional 25 stores by the end of the year.
