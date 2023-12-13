LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

H-E-B launches new San Antonio Spurs TV ads with Wembanyama, Sochan

H-E-B will release two more Spurs commercials in the coming months.

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 4:39 pm

click to enlarge No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama shows off his eight foot wingspan in a new H-E-B commercial. - Courtesy of H-E-B.
Courtesy of H-E-B.
No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama shows off his eight foot wingspan in a new H-E-B commercial.
H-E-B’s iconic commercials featuring the San Antonio Spurs are back and as funny as ever.

On Wednesday, the San Antonio-based grocer launched the first two of what will be four TV spots starring 19-year-old basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama along with current Spurs Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. The other two will air in coming months, according to officials with the chain.

“We’re always looking for ways to entertain our fans, and for this year’s commercials, we’re excited to welcome some new faces to the lineup,” H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing Ashwin Nathan said in a statement. “For nearly 20 years, we’ve enjoyed teaming up with the Spurs organization for these spots, which have become favorites for our loyal customers and committed Spurs fans.”

In one of the commercials, Wemby shows off his eight-foot wingspan by humorously bringing all his H-E-B grocery bags into his house in one trip.


The other showcases Sochan, known around the league for his unique free throws, showing off what else he can do using just one hand.


Spurs fans may welcome a laugh right now, since the team is in the middle of 17-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history. The Silver and Black have an opportunity to reverse course Wednesday  in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Frost Bank Center.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

