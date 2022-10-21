Haunted Forest, DNA Kits: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

In music news, a planned fall festival at Willie Nelson's ranch was cut short, and Journey will stop in San Antonio as part of its 50th anniversary tour.

A wide and zany variety of topics piqued Current readers' interests this week.

Among our most-read stories this week was a report on the Express-News' firing of high-profile reporter Bruce Selcraig and a drive-thru haunted forest evening coming to a San Antonio neighborhood.

Plenty of folks also read up on Texas sending DNA kits to the parents of public school children, so that law enforcement can identify bodies in the event of a mass shooting. Hey, if state leaders can't find the backbone to regulate guns, they might as well make sure they can better manage mass shootings, no?

In music news, a planned fall festival at Willie Nelson's ranch was cut from its planned 10 days to just three, and bland radio-rock purveyor Journey will stop in San Antonio as part of its 50th anniversary tour.

10. San Antonio-based H-E-B announces second Dallas-Fort Worth store will open Nov. 2

9. Little Carver to screen San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson’s The Echo Project

8. Bad Takes: San Antonio radio host's defense of Herschel Walker is disingenuous flatulence

7. Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say

6. Rock band Journey popping into San Antonio as part of 50th anniversary tour

5. Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to continue operations under new ownership

4. Puscifer's Maynard James Keenan talks happy accidents ahead of the band's San Antonio concert

3. Texas sending families DNA kits to help identify their children in case they're slain in school shooting

2. Top San Antonio Express-News reporter fired after complaint from Bexar judge hopeful Trish DeBerry

1. Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22

Top San Antonio Express-News reporter fired after complaint from Bexar judge hopeful Trish DeBerry

By Sanford Nowlin

Bruce Selcraig, 67, has written for The Atlantic, The New York Times Magazine and Smithsonian and worked as a staff investigative reporter with Sports Illustrated.

Texas sending families DNA kits to help identify their children in case they're slain in school shooting

By Michael Karlis

Authorities were only able to identify the body of Maite Rodriguez, 10, who died at Robb Elementary School because of the green Converse shoes she was wearing.

Trish DeBerry’s ‘Dr. No’ slur for rival condemned as racist by San Antonio Asian American groups

By Sanford Nowlin

Trish DeBerry (left) and Peter Sakai are both running for Bexar County judge.

Text messages raise questions about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's part in DeSantis' migrant flights

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has been bussing migrants to Democrat-led cities since April.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz retweets personal info of transgender preschool teacher

By Michael Karlis

Social media users worry that Sen. Ted Cruz's decision to share the name and workplace of a transgender teacher puts the individual at risk.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expands lead against Beto O'Rourke, according to new poll

By Michael Karlis

Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke trails Gov. Greg Abbott in the latest poll despite raising slightly more funds than the Republican incumbent.

Text messages raise questions about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's part in DeSantis' migrant flights

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has been bussing migrants to Democrat-led cities since April.

Voters of color had mail-in ballots rejected at higher rates than white voters in Texas’ March primary

By Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

A voter leaves the Bexar County Elections Department office.
