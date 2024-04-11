Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Head of commission hearing complaint against Ted Cruz once worked for the senator

One of the groups that filed the complaint over Cruz's controversial podcast deal said the Federal Election Commission chairman has a conflict of interest.

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 2:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
The chairman of the federal commission looking into an ethics complaint about U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's controversial podcast syndication deal once worked for the Texas Republican, raising concerns about his ability to be impartial in the case.

Sean J. Cooksey, a Trump appointee who chairs the Federal Election Commission, served as Cruz's deputy chief counsel in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. From 2019 until joining the FEC in 2020, Cooksey served as general counsel for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

Earlier this week, a pair of watchdog groups complained to the FEC that financial details surrounding a deal Cruz has with San Antonio-based media conglomerate iHeartMedia to distribute his podcast, The Verdict With Ted Cruz, violate federal campaign finance laws.

iHeartMedia has paid some $630,000 derived from the program's ad revenue into a super PAC whose primary goal is to ensure Cruz's reelection. The groups that initiated the complaint, End Citizens United and the Campaign Legal Center, said the arrangement is a likely violation of laws barring corporations from spending unlimited cash in direct support of candidates.

Cooksey didn't respond to the Current's emailed inquiry on whether he'll recuse himself. An FEC spokeswoman confirmed that commissioners sometimes sit out decisions but added that the rules governing recusals aren't publicly available.

End Citizens United officials said Cooksey's prior work for Cruz should disqualify him from hearing a matter involving his former boss. However, the Campaign Legal Center declined comment on the matter.

“Chairman Cooksey, who used to work for Sen. Cruz, clearly has a conflict of interest and should recuse himself from this matter," Jonas Edwards-Jenks, End Citizens United's communications director said in an emailed statement. "For too long Sen. Cruz has made a mockery of campaign finance laws and it’s past time he’s held accountable.”

Critics have long accused Cruz of waging a no-holds-barred fight to allow more corporate money to flow into the political process.

Cooksey is one of three Republicans on the six-member FEC, which is equally divided between the two major parties. That means his recusal could mean the matter being decided by a majority-Democrat panel or ending in a 3-3 deadlock.

Since Trump's appointment of Cooksey and the FEC's other two Republican members, the commission has increasingly ended up deadlocked along party lines on campaign finance decisions, observers said.

Brett Kappel, a Washington, D.C., attorney who's represented candidates of both parties on campaign finance issues, said Cooksey could argue that his work for Cruz was years ago and won't cloud his judgment. Indeed, the chairman chose not to recuse himself when the FEC deliberated on a 2022 campaign finance complaint involving the senator.

Even so, Kappel said a recusal would be a good way for Cooksey to signal that FEC's work is fair and impartial.

"I think a lot people would say it doesn't look good for a former senior staffer to sit in judgement of his former boss," the attorney said. "I mean, they only need four votes to make a decision. He could sit this one out."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Video of man confusing San Antonio's Tower of the Americas with UFO goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like the Tower of the Americas?

Following earlier cuts, San Antonio-based USAA axes 220 more jobs

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA employs 19,000 people in San Antonio, where it operates a sprawling corporate campus.

Herding Cats: How one local woman is fighting to tame San Antonio's stray problem

By Michael Karlis

Bear Den Cat Sanctuary owner Blake pets Jerry, an orange-and-white speckled cat who was injured after someone tied a fire cracker around his neck and lit the explosive.

Carlos Alvarez, the San Antonio beer importer behind Shiner's success, has died

By Sanford Nowlin

Carlos Alvarez speaks from the stage at the 2021 Texas Business Hall of Fame dinner.

Op-Ed abuse: U.S. newspapers replace democratic discourse with political bias

By Mischa Geracoulis and Heidi Boghosian, Project Censored

Corporate media consolidation has strategically limited the diversity of perspectives and the quality of journalism and unduly influenced audience opinion.

San Antonio mayoral candidates say reproductive fund shouldn't pay for abortion travel

By Michael Karlis

Six San Antonio council members, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg, voiced support for the city's Reproductive Justice Fund on Wednesday.

Report ranks San Antonio area's Schlitterbahn among nation's top water parks

By Michael Karlis

New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn will reopen April 20 for a new season.

Following earlier cuts, San Antonio-based USAA axes 220 more jobs

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA employs 19,000 people in San Antonio, where it operates a sprawling corporate campus.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us