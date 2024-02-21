FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Hearst newspapers declines to voluntarily recognize Express-News, MySA union

If workers are successful, the Express-News would be the fourth Texas newsroom to unionize this year.

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 2:58 pm

Newsroom workers at the Express-News have formed the San Antonio News Guild. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Express-News
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Express-News
Newsroom workers at the Express-News have formed the San Antonio News Guild.
Executives at Hearst Newspapers on Wednesday declined to voluntarily recognize the newly formed San Antonio News Guild, a union representing journalists from the Express-News and online affiliate MySA.

In response, union organizers said in an emailed statement that they are filing with the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election.

If staffers opt for representation, the Express-News would be the fourth Texas newsroom to unionize this year, alongside the Texas Tribune, Houston Landing and San Antonio Report. The Express-News and MySA are the only for-profit newsrooms among the bunch, however.

The San Antonio News Guild, made up of 46 newsroom workers from the daily and MySA combined, is advocating for fair and competitive compensation, stable benefits and career development. Staffers also said they want to combat the layoffs and attrition that have decimated news organizations in recent years.

“The news industry is shifting so rapidly that newsrooms are always facing drastic changes to keep up, including layoffs,” MySA Digital Reporter Steven Santana said in a statement. “That’s why forming a union is necessary. We want us and future employees to have a seat at the table to help shape those changes and protect ourselves now and for years to come.”

Express-News Publisher and CEO Mark Medici didn’t take the news lightly, warning employees in a Wednesday morning email obtained by the Current that Hearst's recent enhancements to its 401(k)  retirement plan are for non-union staff only.

“All existing wages and benefits will be on the table, and the union cannot make any guarantees as to the outcome,” Medici said. “There is no assurance a contract will be successfully negotiated or that pay and benefits will remain where they are today, let alone be enhanced.”

Medici was unavailable for immediate comment.

So far, 68% of union-eligible Express-News and MySA employees have signed authorization cards to be represented by the San Antonio News Guild, organizers said. The new union will be part of the Media Guild of the West — the same organization that represents the San Antonio Report.



