Here are three ways Bexar County residents can appeal their property taxes prior to Monday’s deadline

The deadline to file an appeal is 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 15.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 4:47 pm

More than 179,000 Bexar County property owners protested their property taxes last year, according to the San Antonio Report. - Wikimedia Commons / Stevepb
Wikimedia Commons / Stevepb
More than 179,000 Bexar County property owners protested their property taxes last year, according to the San Antonio Report.
With home values higher on average than last year, the Bexar County Appraisal District is expecting another onslaught of residents protesting their property taxes.

While the filing deadline of 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 15 is nearly upon us, here are three ways homeowners can get in last-minute protests to their property taxes. All three start with accessing the forms online.

1. Do it online.

The easiest way to file a protest is by logging onto bcad.org and following the online prompts. According to the Bexar Appraisal District, its website and phone lines are overloaded with calls as of press time on Friday, so it’s best to be patient.

2. Mail it in.

Those who aren’t as technically savvy can mail the protest to the Bexar Appraisal District at P.O Box 830248, San Antonio, TX 78283. The protest must be postmarked by Monday, May 15, obviously.

3. Drop it off.

Residents who wish to drop off their protest paperwork in person can do so during business hours at a drop box located at 411 N Frio St. Those using the drop box are encouraged to make a copy of their paperwork for their own filing cabinet.

