SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Here's how to register to vote in San Antonio before Monday's end-of-day deadline

There are several ways to make sure you're registered in time.

By on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Monday, October 7 is the last day to register to vote. - Photo via Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Photo via Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Monday, October 7 is the last day to register to vote.
The end of the day Monday, Oct. 7, is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the November election.

To check if you're registered to vote, go to VoteTexas.gov. You can also apply to register on that site, but you will have to print out the application and mail it to your county elections office by end of day Monday to be registered in time for the election.

Those looking to register in-person may do so today at the Bexar County Elections Office, 1103 S. Frio St., Suite 100. The office is open to walk-ins until 4:30 p.m.

Organizations such as MOVE Texas can also register voters in time for the deadline. MOVE volunteers will be on-hand at Our Lady of the Lake University until 5 p.m, Trinity University until 2 p.m. and Texas A&M University San Antonio until 4 p.m.

To register to vote, citizens need to provide valid government-issued photo identification such as a drivers license, state ID or passport. Students can use their dorm address as their residential address to register.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Ted Cruz-Colin Allred poll, Killer Burger: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Polls increasingly show U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) closing the gap with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

San Antonio mayoral candidate Pelaez misses more meetings than anyone else on council

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mayoral candidate Pelaez misses more meetings than anyone else on council

Study names TMI Episcopal San Antonio area's best high school

By Michael Karlis

TMI Episcopal's athletic complex on a cloudy day.

For first time, poll shows Colin Allred beating Ted Cruz in November

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) is a point ahead of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in a new Morning Consult poll.

San Antonio is safest major city in Texas, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio is safer than other big Texas cities, but not so safe in comparison to U.S. cities nationwide.

San Antonio mayoral candidate Pelaez misses more meetings than anyone else on council

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mayoral candidate Pelaez misses more meetings than anyone else on council

Ted Cruz-Colin Allred poll, Killer Burger: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Polls increasingly show U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (left) closing the gap with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Texas House race in San Antonio heats up as new ad targets John Lujan's abortion stance

By Michael Karlis

Democrat challenger Kristian Carranza (left) out fundraised Republican incumbent John Lujan (right) four-to-one during the most recent fundraising report filed last month.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us