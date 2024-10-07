Here's how to register to vote in San Antonio before Monday's end-of-day deadline

To check if you're registered to vote, go to VoteTexas.gov. You can also apply to register on that site, but you will have to print out the application and mail it to your county elections office by end of day Monday to be registered in time for the election.
Those looking to register in-person may do so today at the Bexar County Elections Office, 1103 S. Frio St., Suite 100. The office is open to walk-ins until 4:30 p.m.
Organizations such as MOVE Texas can also register voters in time for the deadline. MOVE volunteers will be on-hand at Our Lady of the Lake University until 5 p.m, Trinity University until 2 p.m. and Texas A&M University San Antonio until 4 p.m.
To register to vote, citizens need to provide valid government-issued photo identification such as a drivers license, state ID or passport. Students can use their dorm address as their residential address to register.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed