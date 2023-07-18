Here's what San Antonio residents gripe about the most on the Nextdoor app

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Tada Images
A new study broke down what NextDoor app users are most likely to complain about in the nation's 50 largest cities.
Like most Americans, San Antonians love to bitch about their neighbors on Nextdoor — the social media app where folks can say nasty stuff about their local homeowners association or snitch on that annoying guy down the street.
Even so, the issue Alamo City residents complain about the most via the app isn’t their neighbors — at least not the human type — according to a recent study
by home construction company Regional Foundation Repair. Instead, it's pooches.
Yes, the topic San Antonians discuss most on Nextdoor is dogs: missing dogs, found dogs and barking dogs.
The second most-common complaint among Alamo City residents was "people watching each other on camera." In other words, your nosy neighbors are using their security systems to act like Big Brother — or so the study claims.
To compile its list, Regional Foundation Repair analyzed more than 58,000 posts and nearly 355,000 comments across the nation's 50 largest cities.
Despite ongoing construction delays
in downtown neighborhoods as well as parking disputes
in Southtown and Tobin Hill, San Antonio ranked as the city with the least NextDoor complaints about construction and parking. Go figure.
Perhaps surprisingly, Alamo City also came in as the city with the second-lowest number of complaints about traffic.
