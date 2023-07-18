Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Here's what San Antonio residents gripe about the most on the Nextdoor app

Despite San Antonio's ongoing traffic and parking woes, it ranked as the city with the least NextDoor complaints about those two issues.

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 9:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A new study broke down what NextDoor app users are most likely to complain about in the nation's 50 largest cities. - Shutterstock / Tada Images
Shutterstock / Tada Images
A new study broke down what NextDoor app users are most likely to complain about in the nation's 50 largest cities.
Like most Americans, San Antonians love to bitch about their neighbors on Nextdoor — the social media app where folks can say nasty stuff about their local homeowners association or snitch on that annoying guy down the street.

Even so, the issue Alamo City residents complain about the most via the app isn’t their neighbors — at least not the human type — according to a recent study by home construction company Regional Foundation Repair.  Instead, it's pooches.

Yes, the topic San Antonians discuss most on Nextdoor is dogs: missing dogs, found dogs and barking dogs.

The second most-common complaint among Alamo City residents was "people watching each other on camera."  In other words, your nosy neighbors are using their security systems to act like Big Brother — or so the study claims.

To compile its list, Regional Foundation Repair analyzed more than 58,000 posts and nearly 355,000 comments across the nation's 50 largest cities.

Despite ongoing construction delays in downtown neighborhoods as well as parking disputes in Southtown and Tobin Hill, San Antonio ranked as the city with the least NextDoor complaints about construction and parking. Go figure.

Perhaps surprisingly, Alamo City also came in as the city with the second-lowest number of complaints about traffic.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study: Texas ranks as the state with nation's lowest quality of life

By Michael Karlis

Texas' restrictive abortion ban and ongoing attacks against the LGBTQ+ community are among the reasons why Texas ranked so low on CNBC's list.

San Antonio will likely sue state over 'Death Star' bill, city attorney says

By Michael Karlis

Under House Bill 2127, municipalities are barred from passing local ordinances that exceed current state laws that govern business, agriculture and other areas.

San Antonio launches pilot program to reduce extreme heat risks with cool pavement installation

By Brandon Rodriguez

A truck sprays cool pavement, which is a reflective material that reduces the amount of heat absorbed by the pavement.

San Antonio again ranks as the least-educated large metro in Texas

By Michael Karlis

A teacher speaks to a room full of students.

Also in News

'Unbearable': Doctors treating trans kids are leaving Texas, exacerbating adolescent care crisis

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

People gather in front of the Texas Capitol during a protest against bills limiting transgender kids' access to puberty blockers and hormone treatments in March.

Study: Texas ranks as the state with nation's lowest quality of life

By Michael Karlis

Texas' restrictive abortion ban and ongoing attacks against the LGBTQ+ community are among the reasons why Texas ranked so low on CNBC's list.

Mexico files diplomatic complaint over Gov. Greg Abbott’s floating border barriers

By Noah Alcala Bach, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott last month signed a package or border security laws adopted by the Texas Legislature.

Limited regulations make Texas workers responsible for preventing on-the-job heat injuries

By Francisco Uranga, The Texas Tribune

Construction worker Martin Capallera, 50, puts on his neon vest and neck gaiter after taking a break in his car to escape the late-morning heat in Austin’s West Campus neighborhood on July 6. Capallera specializes in rewiring buildings and currently works on the 24th floor of a new building. “We try to keep our people safe,” Capallera said. “We’re all the time under the sun.”
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us