Here's what's working and what isn't as San Antonio grapples with global software outage

The outage is the result of a software issue with Austin-based cybersecurity behemoth CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz wrote on social media platform X that the issue is reportedly only affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services. Meanwhile, Mac and Linux users remain online.
"This is not a security incident or cyberattack," Kurtz wrote. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."
Although Kurtz didn't offer a timeline for when the problem will be fixed, multiple San Antonio and Texas institutions are feeling the effects of the outage. Here's a rundown:
San Antonio International Airport
The Alamo City's airport is open for business, but it appears to be facing major issues due to the global outage. A total of 59 flights out of San Antonio International Airport are delayed as of press time, and 13 flights are cancelled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
With seven cancellations, Delta looks to be the airline with the most grounded San Antonio flights. However, Southwest is experiencing the highest number of delays: 25.
Texas Department of Public Safety
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday in a tweet that its systems are down to the global outage.
MySA reports that the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office is halting all motor vehicle transactions as a result.
Many department systems and services are unavailable at this time.
We are working to restore all services as soon as possible.
San Antonio Emergency Services
The San Antonio Police Department said Thursday that CloudStrike's software issue hasn't affected its systems.
"Emergency 911 calls are going through as usual," SAPD tweeted. "SAPD is aware of the global internet outages and are monitoring it closely. Emergency services are not being impacted at this time.
ERCOT
Highs in San Antonio on Friday are expected to reach the low 90s. Even so, ERCOT said in a statement that Texas' power grid is allegedly unaffected by the global outage.
"ERCOT grid operations have not been affected by the global technology outages," ERCOT wrote on X. "At this time, the grid is operating under normal conditions with no reliability issues."
ERCOT encouraged residents to stay up to date on grid conditions by visiting the organization's website.
This is a developing story.
