Here’s why there are ads for Texas Medicaid plastered on buses in Philadelphia

According to KXAN, there are as many as 60 buses rolling around the streets of Philadelphia with advertisements for Texas Medicaid.
On Wednesday, a Texas Reddit thread featured a photo of what appeared to be an advertisement for Texas Medicaid on a bus in Philadelphia.
Not only was the image on the now-viral post confirmed as authentic
, there are apparently as many as 60 buses driving around the City of Brotherly Love bearing the same ad, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) spokesman Andrew Busch, told Austin TV station KXAN
.
But why?
Well, according to Texas State Rep. Gene Wu, a government employee took instructions from their superior a bit too literally. Some states that didn’t have the capacity to run their own Medicaid ad campaigns relied on the federal government to do it for them, the Houston Democrat explained on the Reddit thread.
“Texas ran its own campaign, and, apparently, did a really nice job of marketing. So good in fact that the feds asked if they could use Texas’ campaign materials for the states that were relying on the feds,” Wu said.
He continued: “Apparently, someone in the federal side got bad instructions and just copied the Texas materials verbatim and re-used it in Philadelphia without considering the context.”
The comical blunder doesn’t appear to have any serious consequences for Texans since the mistake doesn’t seem to have cost taxpayers here a dime, KXAN reports. What’s more, Texans visiting Philadelphia now have the contact information needed to sign up for Medicaid in the Lone Star State.
The bad news: some intern or low-level hire in Pennsylvania may be getting the boot.
