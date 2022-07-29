Horror-themed selfie spot opening at San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall next weekend

Horrific Pix Horror Studios will offer 13 horror- and gore-themed interactive selfie sets.

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 1:04 pm

click to enlarge Horrific Pix Horror Studios will offer 13 horror- and gore-themed interactive selfie sets. - Courtesy Photo / Horrific Pix Horror Studios
Courtesy Photo / Horrific Pix Horror Studios
Horrific Pix Horror Studios will offer 13 horror- and gore-themed interactive selfie sets.
Boys and ghouls with a penchant for the paranormal may want to scope out a forthcoming selfie spot that soon will be haunting San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall.

The horror- and gore-themed Horrific Pix Horror Studios is set to open Saturday, Aug. 6, the San Antonio Express-News reports. According to the attraction's website, it will feature 13 interactive scenes for photo and video shots, selfies and private parties.

Horrific Pix is just the latest selfie-focused experience to pop up in San Antonio. So far, though, it’s the only one focused on ghoulish installations.

“This is fun, creepy, and sassy,” Horror Pix Artistic Director Noah Peterson said on the the studio's website. "We designed this for folks to be part of the experience.”

If Peterson's name sounds familiar to fans of the macabre, it may be because he works with Joseph Devine, director of the San Antonio Zombie Walk, to produce Haunted Oaks at Rolling Oaks Mall, a 12,000-square-foot haunted house maze located inside the shopping center.

Horrific Pix admission is $20 for those who make reservations online and $25 at the door, according to its website. Admission includes one hour in the selfie studio.

Horrific Pix will be located on the second floor on the south end of Rolling Oaks Mall, the Express-News reports. Its hours will run 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

