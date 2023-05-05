Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Hospital Lawsuit, Batchelor Trial: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Crime and the courts figured into many of the Current's most-read stories of the week.

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15. - Kendall County Sheriff’s Office
Kendall County Sheriff’s Office
The intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor is set to begin in Kendall County on May 15.
Many of the Current's most-read news stories this week concerned crime and the courts.

The week's top story concerned the University of the Incarnate Word suing the owners of a now-shuttered South Side hospital over claims that it owes pay to residents who helped care for patients.

Readers also showed interest in the Current's cover story on the pending intoxication manslaughter trial of Kendall Batchelor, daughter of high-profile SA businessman Ken Batchelor. Newshounds also checked out stories on a state bill that would cut penalties for low-level weed possession, a cow killer on the loose in Bexar County and a couple of senseless shootings.

Read on for more.

10. Texas House passes bill slashing penalties for low-level cannabis possession

9. Cow killer on the loose in San Antonio area, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says

8. San Antonio man accused of shooting another in cojones over messages sent to his 'baby mama'

7. Prop A advocates accuse Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the Express-News of spreading misinformation

6. Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Susan Tedeschi talks about versatility ahead of San Antonio show

5. Attendees of San Antonio's King William Fair mad about wristband payment system

4. GoFundMe launched for man shot at Fiesta event in San Antonio on Wednesday night

3. Yet another study shows San Antonio is one of the most popular U.S. moving destinations

2. The Kendall Batchelor Trial: Class, coverups and consequences in the Texas Hill Country

1. San Antonio hospital set to close next week owes millions in unpaid resident salaries, suit alleges

