Hot Takes: The best, worst and most memorable quotes from San Antonio’s 2023 news stories

click to enlarge Meradith Garcia No.1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at the team's media day earlier this year.

San Antonio’s political leaders, media personalities and residents had lots to say in 2023. And why not? It was a big year for news.Sometimes the thoughts they shared when digital recorders and cameras were rolling proved insightful, funny or stinging. Other times, they were downright ludicrous. What follows are some of the best, worst and most memorable quotes by Alamo City newsmakers from the past year.“We have been part of the San Antonio community for 50 years and expect to be celebrating another 50 years 50 years from now. [For] the Holt family, this is home.”“In my 26 years at KSAT I saw several examples of anchors making the same dumb mistake but it did not end their career. It's different now. Management then was all male and humanitarian principles ruled. Now that authority is dominated by women.”“I was just asking questions: Why are we hiring these contractors when they're not doing a good job?”“While out of an abundance of caution, we marked this as a peaceful protest, I am here to testify to you that there are men, women, organizations and individuals across the state of Texas that are very much prepared to sacrifice much more to prevent your theft of this man’s property. I can only pray that you and politicians across Texas are receiving this message.”“The challenge with Proposition A is that I think it mischaracterizes what cite and release was about. Cite and release has always had officer discretion. Prop A effectively removes officer discretion, and again, theft and property damage are not victimless crimes.”“I’m sticking with my theme that I’ve had every year, which is ‘Party with Perry.’ But I want to remind everybody, party but be safe, right? Lesson learned here.”“In Texas when we seek to achieve goals, we seek only one thing: it’s to be No. 1. If you think we’re seeking to be anything other than No. 1, then you’re not a Texan.”“We rolled the dice and we fucking won. I haven’t been this happy since we won the championship in 2014.”"I think it was a failed opportunity to ensure that we were deploying all tools available to us, and access to fentanyl testing strips is one of the many ways that we can save lives.”“That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight, and they told me ‘Don’t stop.” But that person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.”“Digging into this data, if we had this number in 2015 or 2016, before it exploded into an incident that everybody is talking about, maybe we could have made those course corrections.”“Republicans have gone from Self Deportation to Build A Wall to Invade Mexico in just over a decade.”"It doesn't seem like they're really finishing anything. They’re just digging one hole and moving on to another.”“What we’re seeing is that people are having access to guns who have no business carrying guns. People who have mental health issues, people that have criminal histories, people who are involved in relationships who have victimized their significant other in domestic violence situations — all those people have access to guns.”“Of course, we add a player of Victor’s capabilities, and your prospects look a lot better. But this year, with development, I think one of the important factors to enhance that development is winning. So winning is as important this year as learning last year. So, they’ve got to continue to learn. But, adding more wins, I think, is appropriate, mandatory and helpful.”“Mayor Ron is a coward. For a man who touts to be the mayor of a compassionate city and a city of immigrants and a minority-majority city, he’s letting fear make his political decisions for him.”“Victor, I got a final question. How do you say ‘churro’ in French?”“I want to wish a very, very happy birthday to a very, very special woman. She is an advocate for higher education, a philanthropist, a mogul, a poet and a mother … . She once said ‘Spur-of-the-moment, I ball like Ginobili and you get D’d up on,’ celebrating our beloved San Antonio Spurs while inviting the opposition to collect their Ls in peace. Happy Birthday to the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj.”“All I posted was a meme to get people’s reaction and likes on Facebook or whatever. It’s basically the same thing as me taking a picture with a Nike T-shirt on and posting it. I never made a cent.”