Hours after Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser 300 miles away

A spokesperson for Abbott said he had previously committed to the event but all campaign-related activities are postponed until further notice.

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 4:52 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott at his primary election night watch party in Corpus Christi on March 1. - TEXAS TRIBUNE / MICHAEL GONZALEZ
Texas Tribune / Michael Gonzalez
Gov. Greg Abbott at his primary election night watch party in Corpus Christi on March 1.
Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Tuesday night in East Texas, hours after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school over 300 miles away in Uvalde. His campaign says he is postponing all political activities going forward.

Abbott went to the fundraiser after visiting Taylor County — another part of the state — to survey the state's wildfire response there. While holding a news conference there, he gave an update on the Uvalde shooting, which had just happened.

The news of Abbott's attendance at the fundraiser was first reported by Quorum Report.

"After holding a briefing and press conference on the current wild fires in Taylor County, where he also provided an update the situation in Uvalde, the Governor did stop by a previously scheduled event last night at a private home in Walker County," Abbott campaign spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement. "All campaign and political activity, including a scheduled fundraiser for this evening, have postponed until further notice."

Abbott addressed the fundraiser during a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Uvalde, suggesting he only made a brief appearance cut short by the news of the shooting.

"On the way back to Austin, I stopped and let people know that I could not stay, that I needed to go and I wanted them to know what happened and get back to Austin so I could continue to my collaboration with Texas law enforcement," Abbott said.

Abbott, a prolific fundraiser, is running for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke's response to the Uvalde shooting has included criticism of Abbott for loosening gun laws in Texas, and O'Rourke has called on Abbott to pull out of an appearance at a National Rifle Association convention this weekend in Houston.

Abbott's appearance at the fundraiser came as other Texas politicians were canceling similar events due to the tragedy. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who represents Uvalde, canceled a campaign fundraiser that had been scheduled for Tuesday evening in Austin. A Republican state representative, San Antonio's Steve Allison, also nixed a campaign fundraiser for Wednesday in Austin.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but inside is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but inside is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but inside is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Trending

15 now reported dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting; some wounded taken to San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde still has a significant police presence after an active shooter incident.

Shooter at Uvalde elementary school under arrest, injured being treated in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde still has a significant police presence after an active shooter incident.

Gov. Greg Abbott's Uvalde press conference slips into chaos after rival Beto O'Rourke confronts him

By Michael Karlis

O'Rourke crashed Abbott's press conference at Uvalde High School this afternoon.

With 21 fatalities, the Uvalde elementary school massacre is Texas' deadliest school shooting

By Sanford Nowlin

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School and began firing after allegedly shooting his grandmother, police said.

Also in News

Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting public health order used to quickly expel migrants

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

nternational travelers presented their IDs and vaccination cards on Nov. 9, 2021, before crossing the pedestrian bridge into downtown Laredo. A Louisiana federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to lift Title 42, a federal health order that has been used to quickly deport migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas resumes investigations into parents of trans children, families’ lawyers confirm

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13 to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families providing gender-affirming care to their children.

Gov. Greg Abbott deletes pro-Elon Musk tweet as billionaire is accused of sexual misconduct

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk hasn't had a great week.

The U.S. census estimates it missed more than a half-million Texans during 2020 count

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Glenda Joe, center, encourages students to help their parents fill out the 2020 census during a Make Youth Count meeting on Feb. 15, 2020. The census, taken during a year of COVID-19 challenges, is estimated to have undercounted 559,593 residents in a post-count analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us