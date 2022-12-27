House colleague urges U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to quiet the hell down after shouting tirade

Roy launched into a five-minute screed after the Senate passed last week's omnibus spending bill.

By on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 at 3:26 pm

Tirade-prone U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) had to be told to pipe down. - Twitter / @RepChipRoy
Tirade-prone U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (center) had to be told to pipe down.
No one's ever accused far-right gasbag U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of being subtle.

(Anybody remember his screaming meltdown defending drug companies' right to rake in enormous profits? Or the time he tried to adjourn the U.S. House rather than allow a vote on Ukraine aid?)

Turns out Roy — a Republican whose district includes both San Antonio and Austin — went on such an ear-splitting tirade over last week's passage of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that a colleague had to remind him to use his inside voice.

"Everything the American people are watching right now is a complete sham!" Roy shouted during in a five-minute screed, reported on by RawStory. "It's a fraud — a fraud being perpetrated on the American people right before their eyes!"

Eventually, Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, was granted the floor. He started his remarks with a reminder to Roy that the House's public address system was, in fact, turned on.

"I want to remind the members that the microphones are working," McGovern said, according to RawStory. "People don't have to shout."

