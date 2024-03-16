How Hearst's 'Weather Wonks' invisibilize climate crisis

click to enlarge Climate Central The mark of human-induced climate change on recent extreme heat in Mexico and the southern U.S. Graphic: Climate Central

The planet is on fire. Fossil fuels are the torch. People are dying from the heat. And much worse is on the way unless rapid, concerted action is taken to reduce global emissions at the root of the crisis. In terms of weather stories, there is none bigger than the impact of the climate crisis driving extreme weather events around the planet.

Given the existential nature of this crisis, the onus is on reporters to get this story right so that readers can take appropriate action and safeguard their lives and their collective future — including providing a habitable Earth for the generations to follow. But readers in greater San Antonio and Houston would be hard-pressed to find any of these simple but startling facts in eight months of offerings from a new Hearst Newspapers initiative whose stated mission is to provide actionable intelligence about weather events to help keep readers safe.

The “Texas Weather Wonks,” launched in the unprecedented summer heat of 2023 that claimed at least hundreds of lives around the state, have been delivering weather updates multiple times every week to readers of the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News. Their trained meteorologists tally over and again the extreme heat records falling, offering short- and medium-range forecasts, purport to point to the key causes of that heat—all while studiously ignoring the climate science and published studies pointing us back to industry’s polluting behaviors as the primary driver of all this extra heat.



“If you’re talking about high temperatures today without talking about climate change’s contribution, that's journalistic malpractice," Texas A&M climate scientist Andrew Dessler told Deceleration when asked about the responsibilities of reporters writing about extreme heat.



For this column, Deceleration reached out to numerous climate scientists and meteorologists who make an effort to integrate climate facts in their reporting. And while the Weather Wonks are prolific, Deceleration read all of the stories we could locate by the team that referenced extreme heat and reviewed all the headlines the team has published to understand the scope of their coverage.

Deceleration found:

No articles dedicated to explaining the fundamental science of human-induced climate change.

No articles informing readers that burning fossil fuels is a leading (much less the primary) driver of recent extreme heat.

No articles citing the numerous studies that have been published since last summer linking our extreme heat to human-induced climate change.

No articles explaining how we collectively have the power to interrupt this climate crisis, slow the heat, or even begin to cool our planet.

In spite of this, extreme weather events are regularly covered by this team and they have been positioned as leading climate communicators in their markets. Yet when asked specifically about climate change, either in a Q&A or on the local public radio station, the Wonks have consistently downplayed the urgency of the climate crisis and its related risks. The result, we would argue, is the opposite of their stated intent, and serves to reinforce a community’s learned helplessness about extreme weather and undermine community efforts to use climate science in the search for climate policy solutions.



So what on Earth are the Weather Wonks up to?

At a recent meeting I attended, the icebreaker question was about how we feel about the changing weather. In this age of accelerating climate disruption, I found myself caught in a February whiplash — just the sort the Weather Wonks tackle. Was I being asked to respond to the surge of record-breaking heat and wildfires or the equally sudden swing back into the idyllic 60s? I know I’m not alone in this, but living through the hottest year on Earth in 125,000 years (if not more) has taken a psychic toll on me.

“Anxious” was the first word that came to mind when I thought of that returning heat. Then, considering my own city’s failure to even count the number of people who are dying from the heat, “Angry” followed next. I’m doing my best to make sure that these are not the emotions that guide my behavior through 2024, but I have to be real here. I haven’t let my weather guard down yet and the return of summer heat — in February — makes my pulse race.

Truly, we are living in a compressed time of colliding and accumulating disaster. Beneath it all, and too often underreported, is our simmering planet—as the now largest wildfire in Texas history burning in the Panhandle (and nearly U.S. history) reminds us.

Extreme heatwaves are again blowing up records around the globe. Andrew Freedman at Axios described February’s global heat event as necessitating a rewrite of “modern winter climate history” of the Central U.S. as “more than 130 monthly high temperature records were set from Texas to Michigan.”

Those searing temps, including triple-digits at Fort Cavazos in Central Texas, have delivered consequences in the Panhandle, where warm weather and dry land ignited in multiple fires. Noting how climate change had contributed to these conditions, Texas State Climatologist John Nielson-Gammon likened the fiery event claiming lives and displacing residents across numerous counties to “a hurricane making landfall at high tide.”

The largest — the Smokehouse Creek fire — burned over the town of Canadian and moved into Oklahoma. It’s going to be burning for a while yet.

On Tuesday, Texas A&M Forest Service reported five active wildfires across numerous Panhandle counties — nearly 1.3 million acres burned in all. Smokehouse Creek, the largest by far at more than a million acres, is only 15 percent contained.

It will take time to determine all the ways human-induced climate change contributed to this disaster, but Emily Foxhall at the Texas Tribune took a stab at an early assessment, quoting researchers on how elevated temperatures caused by global warming almost certainly contributed to the blazes. The immense fires fit right in with both climate predictions and the trend of a rising number of billion-dollar weather-related disasters hitting the state.

click to enlarge NOAA Texas Billion-Dollar Disaster Events 1980-2023 (CPI-Adjusted).

While 2023 is well known as the hottest year on record, 2024 is continuing that trajectory. January 2024 was the hottest January on record and this February was the hottest February ever measured on the planet. Assessing the global condition, Umair Irfan at Vox noted record-breaking heat over the last few weeks stretching from Japan, to Kenya, to Brazil, and into Spain. Here in the U.S., Irfan notes, winter warming is occurring faster than summer warming: in some states, twice as fast, in keeping with the findings of the fifth U.S. National Climate Assessment.

The Washington Post describes this year’s “lost winter” in the Midwest, where U.S. many cities experienced their warmest winter on record.

None of this should be a surprise. It is but a continuation of deadly global climate trends.

Each of the last 10 years now ranks among the hottest years in the historic record.

The overheating of the Earth is tied to rising heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. It’s a rise of greenhouse gases that, despite three decades of international efforts at climate conferences, still shows “no end in sight,” according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Referencing the deadly fires in Canada and Hawaii and other devastating weather events of 2023, NASA officials were unequivocal when announcing 2023’s historically unprecedented heat:



"Scientific observations and analyses made over decades by NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and other international institutions have shown this warming has been driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions."



And:



"[I]t will get worse if we continue to emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into our atmosphere,” added Gavin Schmidt, climate scientist and director of NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies.



click to enlarge NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information Data shows warming trends affecting the planet.

Referring to 2023’s extreme heat as “astounding” in a separate announcement, NOAA Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick also stressed that the climate violence, being driven primarily by industrial forces in energy production, transportation, and fossil-fuel-powered agriculture, will continue until fossil fuel emissions driving the crisis “go to zero.”



As Deceleration reported in January of 2023, the extreme heat that polluting industry had injected into the climate system had actually been “tugged down” by La Niña in recent years—and yet the heat continued breaking records. In other words, when ordering the blame for the searing heat, we must start with the artificial collective human impact first.



Journalists have an incredibly important role communicating our tenuous footing in this moment. And, while questions remain regarding all the ways we are impacting weather events, there is never any cause to stop and ask what is driving the heat.



“The question that should be asked is not whether any of these extreme events are being caused by global warming but … to what extent they are being made more intense or more frequent by global warming. If it’s a heat wave, the answer is yes, it's being made more intense and more frequent by global warming," NASA's Schmidt told Deceleration at the time.



To do otherwise, as Texas A&M climate scientist Andrew Dessler told Deceleration last week, is “journalistic malpractice.”

So how to explain the Weather Wonks?

The Texas Weather Wonks launched with big promises in the 2023 summer as hundreds of Texas residents were dying from the heat, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data reviewed by the Texas Tribune. (Due to the failure of many counties — including Bexar — to record the contribution of extreme heat in local deaths, the total is likely much higher.) The Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News promised to bring “science-focused” journalism to their readers. In a state known for its extreme weather, “being weather-aware and understanding how our climate works can be critical to preserving people and property,” the team’s editor wrote.

Yet the team chronically obscures the leading role human industry and agriculture play in generating the extreme heat that has enveloped the planet.

February’s extreme heat? The Express-News meteorologist wrote about the heat with a headline asking: “Should we be worried?” With no mention of climate change, fossil fuels, or the Earth’s dangerous trajectory, Anthony Franze concluded:

“While it may seem a bit early for such temperatures, nothing is actually wrong."