TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Human rights groups ask feds to investigate Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest immigration order

The groups accused the governor of engaging in racist rhetoric for calling border crossings an 'invasion.'

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Kingwood Tea Party event. - INSTAGRAM / GOVERNORABBOTT
Instagram / governorabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Kingwood Tea Party event.
Immigrant rights groups are asking the federal government to investigate Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's new order empowering state authorities to expel migrants accused of crossing the border illegally.

In an emailed statement, San Antonio-based immigrant-assistance group RAICES asked the U.S. Justice Department to initiate a probe of Abbott's directive, issued Thursday, calling it a "disgusting political stunt" and an "overreach of power."

Immigration enforcement is federal, not state, responsibility, and political observers have called the Republican governor's latest hardline immigration move a bid to ignite a legal fight with the Biden administration. Abbott, who faces reelection this fall, has made anti-immigrant rhetoric a key part of his campaign.

“Once again, Greg Abbott has deployed another disgusting stunt to dehumanize immigrants and stoke anti-immigrant fear and hate in order to score political points,” RAICES officials said.

The group warned that the governor's maneuver would increase the number of state law enforcement officers tasked with doing work outside of their jurisdiction.

"Not only is this yet another example of Abbott’s overreach of power but it’s also a huge waste of state taxpayer dollars," officials with RAICES added. "Texans should not have to foot the bill for Abbott’s political games."

Abbott's Operation Lone Star, a $3 billion initiative to arrest migrants on state crimes such as trespassing is already under DOJ investigation for alleged civil rights violations, according to state documents.

Other groups joined RAICES in its condemnation. They called Abbott's order racist and accused him of endangering immigrants by calling border crossings an "invasion" in his order. They pointed to the deaths of 53 migrants this month in a tractor-trailer  in San Antonio as evidence of the hardships faced by those seeking a better life here.

"By engaging in racist, harmful invasion rhetoric, which has no basis in reality, the governor is going against international and domestic law," said Priscilla Orta, supervising attorney with Lawyers for Good Government's Project Corazon. "Seeking asylum is both a legal and human right — and as we saw last week in San Antonio — something people are willing to die for."

Amnesty International USA called on the White House to push back at Abbott by fully restoring the ability of migrants to make asylum claims at the border.

"It’s time for the Biden administration to show leadership against Governor Abbott’s racist actions by fully restoring access to asylum at the border. Asylum seekers must have the ability to pursue their claims safely in communities," said Amy Fischer, an advocacy director for the human rights group.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Trending

San Antonio man dies after setting off firework on top of his head

By Michael Karlis

The man died after the bottle rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, impacting his skull.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll begin expelling migrants, setting up legal fight with federal officials

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on his best game face and faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

By Michael Karlis

In an email sent to the Express-News, the fast food chain said that the location had been sanitized and is once again open.

Texas A&M University San Antonio wins $2.1 million grant to fund educations of Latino students

By Michael Karlis

The $2.1 million gifted by the Hector and Gloria Lopez foundation is the second largest in the history of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Also in News

San Antonio East Side activist going to White House to celebrate passage of federal-gun reform law

By Michael Karlis

Bennie Price, founder of Big Mama's Safe House, founded the safe space in February, 2021.

More San Antonio men getting vasectomies after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

By Michael Karlis

A Urology clinic in Austin received 400 calls on the Friday that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Texas A&M University San Antonio wins $2.1 million grant to fund educations of Latino students

By Michael Karlis

The $2.1 million gifted by the Hector and Gloria Lopez foundation is the second largest in the history of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Bad Takes: An open letter to Jordan Peterson following his dismissal from Twitter

By Kevin Sanchez

Jordan Peterson gets animated during a 2018 speaking engagement.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us