Hundreds gather for vigil honoring victims of Uvalde tragedy at San Antonio's San Fernando Cathedral

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Religious leaders from San Antonio face the steps of the San Fernando Cathedral as the bells rang 21 times to honor each victim of the Robb Elementary School massacre.

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Yaiza Inman-Ortiz, 13, in consoled by her mother, Loreily Ortiz, following Tuesday evening's prayer vigil.

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Crowds listen to sermons from members of San Antonio's interfaith community Tuesday evening during a prayer vigil to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX.

Hundreds gathered in front of downtown San Antonio's San Fernando Cathedral Wednesday evening to honor the victims of this week's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the worst school shooting in Texas history.Leaders from San Antonio’s Catholic, Jewish, Islamic and other faiths spoke, leading prayers in both English and Spanish. Civic leaders including San Antonio Ron Nirenberg and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, were also present at the gathering organized by the city’s interfaith community.Silence blanketed the Main Plaza gathering as the cathedral's bells rung to honor each of the 21 who died in Tuesday's bloodshed. Of the dead, 19 were children. Only sobbing broke the crowd's silence as the bells rang for 21 minutes.Some in attendance were parents, like Loreily Ortiz, who held her 13-year-old daughter as they mourned. Others were activists, such as the organizers from Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group that wants to curb gun violence. Also present were Guardians of the Children, a band of motorcycle enthusiasts who try to improve the lives of child abuse victims.Although diverse, members of the crowd were unified in asking why incidents of mass violence continue to play out across the country and the state. Since 2009, 108 people have lost their lives in Texas mass shootings.