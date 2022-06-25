Hundreds take to San Antonio's streets Friday to protest Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Friday's peaceful protest was one of hundreds planned across the country in coming days.

By on Sat, Jun 25, 2022 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge Abortion-rights protesters carry signs through downtown San Antonio on Friday. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
Abortion-rights protesters carry signs through downtown San Antonio on Friday.
Hundreds marched through downtown San Antonio Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Men, women, children and entire families attended the rally organized by Mujeres Marcharán Coalition and other pro-choice groups. Despite temperatures in the triple digits, protesters thronged in the streets, chanting slogans including "Fuck Greg Abbott!" and "Stand up, fight back!"

Unlike in a handful of cities including Phoenix, where police used tear gas to disperse protestors, there were no clashes between cops and demonstrators in San Antonio. Just the same, a large police presence surrounded the march, which concluded at the Federal Courthouse at 214 W. Nueva Street.

Organizers estimate that more than 500 people attended the courthouse protest, where speakers expressed their dismay at the Supreme Court's decision decision to turn back a right enshrined for more than 50 years. Some likened the court's move to class warfare.

"I know politician's mistresses are still going to have access to abortions," said one speaker. "But what about us?"

Friday's march in San Antonio was one of the hundreds planned across the country in the coming days.

