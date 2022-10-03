Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business

Starline Costumes is best known for designing the mascots of the San Antonio Spurs and Missions sports teams.

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 5:16 pm

click to enlarge Starline Costumes will no longer be renting costumes as it attempt to clear out existing inventory. - Facebook / Starline Costumes
Facebook / Starline Costumes
Starline Costumes will no longer be renting costumes as it attempt to clear out existing inventory.
After nearly 50 years in business, San Antonio costume and mascot warehouse Starline Costumes will close down early next year, according to a company Facebook post.

However, the business isn't shutting down due to a lack of business.

Instead, the Alamo City icon best known for designing the Spurs' Coyote mascot and the Henry Puffy Taco, the mascot for the San Antonio Missions, is closing because its owner, Julie Keck, is ready to retire, the Facebook post states.


"Our family is grateful to our customers and to the San Antonio community for the many decades of support," the store wrote. "It has been our pleasure to serve as a source of inspiration."

The business, which also rented costumes, will shift to sales-only as it works to clear out existing inventory.

Starline Costumes, located at 1286 Bandera Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday.

About The Author

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

