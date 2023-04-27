Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Illegal voting in Texas likely to be a felony again after state House vote

The Texas Senate has passed similar legislation. But a key policy separates the two chambers.

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 4:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A voter casts her ballot at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center during Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020. - Annie Mulligan / The Texas Tribune
Annie Mulligan / The Texas Tribune
A voter casts her ballot at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center during Election Day in Houston on Nov. 3, 2020.
Texas lawmakers inched closer to reinstating felony-level punishment for residents who vote illegally, but a key provision separates the two legislative chambers.

The House on Thursday gave preliminary approval to House Bill 1243, sponsored by state Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant, with a 83-63 vote. The bill reverses a change state lawmakers made in 2021 when they downgraded illegal voting to a misdemeanor as part of a sweeping overhaul to the state’s election laws.

“We must ensure that Texans are confident that the legitimate votes they cast will be counted and are not canceled out by someone who has knowingly or intentionally cast an illegal ballot,” Hefner said.

Republican leaders have said that the 2021 change was a mistake. Among those cheering on the reversal is Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate. He made reinstating the felony punishment a top priority this session. And Republican state senators already this year passed Senate Bill 2, which mirrors the legislation House Republicans approved Thursday.

Before taking a vote on the bill, Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio, who authored the amendment last session that lowered the penalty, said that was done at the request of Attorney General Ken Paxton and it “made sense.”

Paxton wrote in a tweet later that Allison lied and voter fraud should be punished by the max penalty.

On the House floor debate Thursday, Rep. John Bucy, D-Austin, questioned Hefner what voter fraud evidence he had that warrants raising the punishment to a felony, but Hefner didn’t answer.

“It would seem to me that the current penalty is getting the job done,” Bucy said.

Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, raised concerns that the bill will especially be detrimental to Latinx Texans. A recent American Civil Liberties Union of Texas study found that 64.5% of election fraud prosecutions since Paxton took office were against Latinx individuals, a gender neutral term Cole used during debate. The study also found that at least 72% of these prosecutions appeared to have targeted Black and Latinx individuals.

“Whenever there’s a case of fraud or vote harvesting, it’s always directed at Black or brown persons and communities,” Cole said.

Hefner in response said the bill “doesn’t see color, it doesn't see race, it doesn’t see gender.”

The key difference between the current House and Senate bills is whether a person can be prosecuted if they knowling voted illegally.

The Senate’s version, sponsored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican, changes the existing legal wording to what’s known as the “intent requirement.”

Under the sweeping rewrite of the state's election laws passed two years ago, a person only illegally votes if they “knowingly or intentionally” vote or attempt to vote in an election in which the person “knows they’re not eligible” to vote.

The Senate version up for debate would change that language to include anyone who votes or attempts to vote in an election in which “the person knows of a particular circumstance that makes the person not eligible to vote.” Those circumstances could include having been convicted of a felony or not holding U.S. citizenship.

The House version approved Tuesday does not make that change.

It’s unclear how the chambers will reconcile the differences.

Voting rights supporters called the bills “a game of gotcha.”

“Instead of improving election administration with funding for training, resources, and staff – lawmakers are wanting to criminalize voting and inject fear into our elections,” said Katya Ehresman, Common Cause Texas’ voting rights program manager, prior to the vote.

Disclosure: Common Cause has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Braunfels area's historic Gruene Hall nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gruene Hall is one of five music venues up for the Academy of County Music's Club of the Year award.

FAA grounds Elon Musk's SpaceX pending investigation into potential environmental damage

By Michael Karlis

Environmentalists are concerned that SpaceX's failed test flight could harm the several endangered species that live in Boca Chica.

Twitter users mock real-estate report that gives impression San Antonio is suburb of Austin

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio, a city of nearly 1.5 million people, is located some 70 miles from Austin.

San Antonio councilwoman wants probe of Texas Vista hospital closure over secret recording

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Vista Medical Center is scheduled to close May 1 after 40 years in business.

Also in News

Now-viral TikTok captures moment gun shots ring out in downtown San Antonio during Fiesta

By Michael Karlis

A SAPD officer with his gun drawn takes cover behind a tent moment after shots were fired at Market Square.

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

By Sanford Nowlin

Two defendants settle in suit over San Antonio-Austin 'Trump train' harassment of Biden bus

New Braunfels area's historic Gruene Hall nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gruene Hall is one of five music venues up for the Academy of County Music's Club of the Year award.

Twitter users mock real-estate report that gives impression San Antonio is suburb of Austin

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio, a city of nearly 1.5 million people, is located some 70 miles from Austin.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us