In April, San Antonio residents get another chance to see a solar eclipse

Next spring's eclipse is total, which means it will throw about half of San Antonio into darkness.

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 1:47 pm

click to enlarge Onlookers watch the annular eclipse at the Pearl on Saturday, Oct. 14. - Samantha Serna
Samantha Serna
Onlookers watch the annular eclipse at the Pearl on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Last Saturday, San Antonio residents and out-of-town visitors threw on silly-looking glasses and gawked at the annular eclipse. Some even tried to snap a photo of the "ring of fire" with their phones — although most such attempts proved unsuccessful.

If you missed the fun, don't worry. Alamo City residents will get another chance to gaze upon the solar phenomenon in six months. Not only does SA sit in the path of another eclipse scheduled for April 8, 2024, this one is expected to more breathtaking.

Last Saturday's eclipse occurred during lunar apogee, or when the moon’s orbit is the furthest from Earth. The ring of fire that blazed in the sky during the past eclipse happened because the moon didn’t completely block out the sun, according to NASA.

That's also why it didn’t actually get dark, and instead merely felt like a divine hand briefly dimmed the lights.

However, on April 8, San Antonio, Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will experience a total solar eclipse. This time around, it will get dark. Experts warn that crickets are likely to start chirping and confused cows, believing it’s nighttime, may start heading home for dinner.

San Antonio will experience midday darkness when the eclipse hits its peak at 1:34 p.m., according to scientists.

However, there’s a catch: not all of the Alamo City is in the path of totality.

Instead, the total eclipse’s path primarily includes areas northeast of Loop 410. In other words, spots like Leon Valley, Helotes, and the area around La Cantera and The RIM will get the full experience. Meanwhile, downtown, the South Side and other spots such as NEISD’s Madison High School will only experience a partial eclipse, according to the eclipse2024 website, an online resource for eclipse news.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

